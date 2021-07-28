How long will the HP Chromebook 14 be supported?
How long will the HP Chromebook 14 be supported?

The HP Chromebook 14 is one of the most popular consumer Chromebook models out there. In fact, HP has a number of different variations of the Chromebook 14. If you recently picked up a new or pre-owned HP Chromebook 14, you might be thinking about how long you’ll receive Chrome OS updates.

How do Chromebooks receive updates?

Chrome devices (e.g. Chromebook, Chromebox, Chromebase, Chromebit) receive automatic updates that enhance both the device and its software. Device updates provide the latest features and keep the device secure, and are applied across the operating system, browser and hardware.

These updates depend on many device-specific non-Google hardware and software providers that work with Google to provide the highest level of security and stability support. For this reason, older Chrome devices can’t receive updates indefinitely to enable new OS and browser features.

Google supports Chrome OS directly through automatic updates, but each Chromebook or Chrome OS device has a different Automatic Update Expiration (AUE) date. When a device reaches AUE, automatic software updates from Google will no longer be provided.

Chrome devices that have not reached their AUE date will continue to receive OS updates, and function with Chrome Education Upgrade and Chrome Enterprise Upgrade if enabled on your Chromebook. After the AUE date is reached, existing and future policies may not work as intended, and technical support will not be provided.

How to find AUE dates

Google publishes each Chromebook’s AUE date on this page after its release, giving buyers time to make purchase decisions. You should always check for the AUE date when considering a new Chromebook purchase. In general, more expensive consumer Chromebooks tend to receive a longer support window. Education and Enterprise Chromebooks are also supported longer than corresponding consumer models.

If you’re interested in the full list of Chromebook 14 models and their AUE dates, check out the comprehensive table below. For those of you still searching for a new Chromebook, check out our list of the best HP Chromebooks and the best touchscreen Chromebooks overall.

    HP Chromebook 14
    You can buy all of the latest Chromebook 14 models directly from HP's website.
ProductAuto Update Expiration date
Chromebook 14Jun 2019
Chromebook 14 G3Oct 2019
Chromebook 14 G4Sep 2021
Chromebook 14 G5Jun 2024
Chromebook 14 G6Jun 2026*
Chromebook 14 G7Jun 2029
Chromebook 14aJun 2026*
Chromebook 14a-na1Jun 2029
Chromebook 14A G5Jun 2026
Chromebook Enterprise 14A G5Jun 2026
Chromebook 14-ca0xxJun 2024
Chromebook 14-ca1xxJun 2024
Chromebook 14-da0xxxJun 2025
Chromebook 14-db0xxxJun 2026

*These Education and Enterprise models will continue to receive security and management support until 2027, but stop receiving new features in Chrome OS as of June 2026.

