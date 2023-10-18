Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones were introduced at the 2023 ‘Made by Google’ event, bringing another round of compelling first-party Android devices to consumer hands. Perhaps more interesting than the hardware or software behind the smartphones is how long the folks from Mountain View, California, expect to support their new device. If you grab a Google Pixel 8 smartphone, you can expect it to be kept until October 2023.

Google’s Pixel 8 support

Every ecosystem of devices has its issues, and one familiar to Android users is the short-term support for many smartphones and tablets. It is not uncommon to shell out a premium price for Android smartphones, only to find that the company doesn’t plan to release any additional updates for the device after only a few years.

Google’s Pixel Fold, an attractive yet expensive foldable Android smartphone released in 2023, will cease seeing Android version updates in 2026; this means no new versions of Android and no additional features. Security updates to keep users safe are provided for the Pixel Fold for a maximum of five years, but after that, users and their digital safety are on their own.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro won’t see as short of a lifespan, with Google announcing that the two devices will receive guaranteed Android version updates and security updates until at least October 2023. For any smartphone, not just Android devices, this lifespan of support is quite an impressive feat.

Updating Google Pixel 8

To update your Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro and take advantage of the company’s ongoing support for the device, open your Settings app and navigate to the System option, selecting the System update option to check for any available updates. When a new update is available, Google should notify you via a push notification. Still, this method can be utilized to check for any available Android updates for your device manually.

Other Pixel smartphone support

Not every Google Pixel device is as lucky as the Pixel 8. Many Google Pixel smartphones are no longer supported or are approaching their end of support. Here are a few past-generation Pixel smartphones and when their respective Android version and security updates end.

Smartphone Android version updates Security updates Pixel Fold June 2026 June 2028 Pixel 7a May 2026 May 2028 Pixel 7 / 7 Pro October 2025 October 2027 Pixel 6 / 6 Pro October 2024 October 2026 Pixel 6a July 2025 July 2027 Pixel 5a August 2024 August 2024 Pixel 5 October 2023 October 2023 Pixel 4a (5G) November 2023 November 2023 Pixel 4, 4XL, 4a, 3a, 3a XL, 3, 3 XL, 2, 2 XL, 1, 1 XL No longer supported No longer supported

Should you buy a Google Pixel 8?

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will continue to see support until October 2023, making them both excellent smartphones for longevity. Our reviews of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have shown that the company can offer compelling, polished devices backed by powerful mobile SoCs and impressive artificial intelligence capabilities. The Google Pixel 8 line could be a solid option if you are seeking a smartphone.