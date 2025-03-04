Network-attached storage (NAS) devices are a fantastic addition to any home network. They can be used for a multitude of things, from backup purposes to self-hosting services and servers. But nothing lasts forever, and even the best NAS hardware has an operational lifespan that you should be aware of.

Under normal operating conditions, you can expect years of life from your NAS enclosure, and possibly even beyond that time period, depending on workloads and other factors. But if you're in a more humid climate or one that's prone to extreme weather, you can expect to reduce that lifespan accordingly. How much so really depends on many individual factors, but the drives storing your data will likely fail before the NAS enclosure itself.

How long can a NAS enclosure last?

Depending on the workloads, you can expect them to outlast the warranty