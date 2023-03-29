So, you know you put your iPhone down somewhere but can’t find it — we've all been there. Thankfully, you don't need to use Find My to find it. There’s actually a neat way you can light up the iPhone, including the newest models like the iPhone 14, right from your Apple Watch. This includes older model ones as well as the latest watches, like the Apple Watch Ultra. Now you don’t need to get up and turn on all the lights just to locate the device or search furiously around the house for it.

How to make your iPhone flash from your Apple Watch

On the Apple Watch, swipe upwards from the bottom of the watch face to open Control Center. Press and hold the iPhone icon and the iPhone will play a loud tone while the flash will light up briefly. (If you just quickly tap the icon, it will only play the tone). 2 Images Close That's it! You might have to press and hold the icon a few times over and follow the sounds and/or look for the light until you locate the device. But it’s a great way to find the phone, especially in the dark.

If you want to, you can also turn on flash notifications on your iPhone for all types of notifications. This could be useful if you usually keep your phone on silent or are hard of hearing. It's another way to not only find your iPhone in the dark but to also get a visual indication when you're receiving a notification of any kind.

If you’ve gone through these steps and discover your iPhone might not be in the house, car, or anywhere nearby at all, make use of the Find My app to take the next step and find where you last left it.