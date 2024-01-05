Despite the latest iPhones running iOS 17 smoothly, users may still experience random lags occasionally. And if you have one of the older models, you will likely be dealing with a slow iPhone more often. Fortunately, many underlying issues that cause your iPhone to lag can be fixed easily. Whether you have an iPhone 15 Pro Max or a lower-end Apple phone, the methods are pretty much the same.

Check the network conditions

One of the common reasons your iPhone may lag is an unreliable internet connection. In this case, sending people media could be slow, and apps that fetch large files from the web, such as YouTube, may not work as smoothly. In this case, your iPhone won't lag when performing offline or while completing on-device tasks, such as typing notes or shooting photos. Instead, the lag would only affect apps that rely primarily on the internet. If so, you can head to speedtest.net to test your connection. If it displays bad results, check out the following steps:

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Toggle Airplane Mode on. Wait for a few seconds. Toggle Airplane Mode off.

If the issues persist, contact your internet service provider (ISP) or carrier and see if they're dealing with any problems on their side.

Troubleshoot a problematic app

If the lag affects a single app on your iPhone, you'll want to troubleshoot the app individually. Force-closing it by swiping up from the bottom of the screen and then swiping up on the actual app is a good start. If the issues persist when you launch it again, look into the following:

Launch the App Store. Tap on your Profile Photo in the top right corner. Swipe down to refresh the page. See if the problematic app has any available updates. If so, hit the Update button. If the developers have addressed the issue in their latest update, the app should function normally after the update installs.

If the issues persist after updating the app, you could try deleting and installing it again. If this doesn't solve the problem, contact the developers for support.

Disable Low Power Mode

Low Power Mode slows down your iPhone and limits its background activities to extend its battery life. If your iPhone is lagging, you can disable Low Power Mode:

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Go to the Battery section. Turn off the Low Power Mode toggle.

Your iPhone should now become faster, but its battery may not last as long.

Check the battery's health

If your iPhone's battery has degraded beyond a certain point, iOS will throttle its performance to avoid unexpected shutdowns. To turn off this throttling:

Launch the Settings app. Head to the Battery section. Click on Battery Health & Charging. If it has been throttled, you will find a Disable button in the Peak Performance Capability section. Hit it.

While turning off the throttling should make your iPhone lag less, sudden shut-downs may become more frequent, and the battery life may become unbearably short. In this case, you could get the battery replaced by an authorized technician to restore your iPhone's performance without sacrificing its battery life.

Ensure you have enough storage

If your storage is full, then your iPhone's performance will suffer. To check:

Launch the Settings app. Tap on General. Go to iPhone Storage. There, you will see how much free storage you have left. Enable the settings in the Recommendations section to clear some space or delete the apps/files that are consuming too much space.

Disable Background App Refresh

Another reason your iPhone may start lagging is Background App Refresh. This setting allows apps to refresh in the background, which could slow down the system's performance. To disable Background App Refresh:

Launch the Settings app. Go to General. Head to the Background App Refresh section. Go to Background App Refresh again. Choose Off.

It's worth noting that turning off this feature won't generally stop apps from sending you timely notifications. Instead, when you launch affected apps, they may take marginally longer to load their content, as they won't continuously load them in the background. Its impact likely won't noticeably affect how you use your iPhone, but it may speed up its performance and make it less laggy.

Check your environment

According to Apple, when using your iPhone, the surrounding temperature should be between 32 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit (0 and 35 degrees Celsius). If you're using it in a colder or hotter place, then your iPhone may become laggy. In this case, move to a place that matches the aforementioned temperature range, and it should perform normally again.

Sometimes, iPhones lag due to a bug in the OS version they're running. If Apple has addressed the issue through a software update, then installing the new build should fix this problem:

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Head to General. Tap on Software Update. Hit the Download and Install button when the update appears. If it says iOS is up to date, the issue is likely caused by something else.

Restart your iPhone

If none of the above methods make your iPhone less laggy, restarting your device may help. This would kill unnecessary background activities that don't need to be running at this point and address some temporary issues that could impact the system.

Hold the Side and Volume Up buttons. Slide to power off. Wait for a few seconds. Hold the Side button until the Apple logo appears.

Factory reset your iPhone

If you've tried everything, and nothing works, the last resort would be factory resetting your iPhone. This would delete all of your locally stored data and reset its settings to their default states.

There are many reasons your iPhone could start to lag

Many underlying reasons could contribute to your iPhone's lagging. Fortunately, many of those issues are easy to identify and don't require a lot of work. If you've tried them all and nothing works, it may be time to buy a new smartphone. After all, iPhones slow down with time, and, at some point, upgrading may be your only choice.