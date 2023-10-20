Windows 11 changed a lot about how Windows looks, and it can be enough to give Windows 10 users some pause. After all, the Start menu, taskbar, and File Explorer are all different. While I'm personally a big fan of the way Windows 11 looks, it's not for everyone, but thankfully, there are ways you can bring back the Windows 10 look and feel, at least to some extent.

The easiest way to do this is with a couple of paid tools, but you can make Windows 11 feel a bit more familiar for free, too. Let's explore our options.

Make the taskbar and Start menu look like Windows 10 with Start11

If you want to restore the Start menu to its Windows 10 look, the best way to go about it is to use Start11. This app is developed by Stardock, a company with a long history of making customization tools for Windows. Start11 is a paid tool, costing $6 for a lifetime license.

Bring back the Windows 10 Start menu

To restore the Windows 10 look for the Start menu, start by installing Start11, then follow these steps.

Launch Start11. In the Start menu section, choose the Windows 10 style option. Make sure the Use Start11 Start menu toggle is enabled near the bottom of the page.

You can apply more customizations, like colors and pinned folders, with the Configure menu option. This is optional, but it can make the experience even more personal to you.

Change the taskbar to the Windows 10 style

The taskbar can also be made to look more like the Windows 10 version. Here's how:

Launch Start11. Click the Taskbar tab on the left-side menu. Enable the toggle labeled Let Start11 enhance the taskbar. You can choose how to combine apps on the taskbar. (Optional) Scroll down to the bottom and choose whether you want the taskbar at the bottom or the top of the screen. Change to the Start Button tab on the left side. In the dropdown menu at the bottom, set the taskbar to be Left aligned.

You can also change the Start icon to the Windows 10 style, but you'll have to download it manually. Here's how:

Download the Windows 10 Start menu icon pack from WinCustomize. Extract the files to a folder of your choice. Launch Start11. Go to the Start Button tab. Enable the Use a custom start button image option. Click Pick image. Browse to find the files you downloaded. You can choose between a large or small icon.

Once you select the file, your Start menu icon will immediately be updated. You now have a taskbar that looks much closer to Windows 10.

Start11 gives you a ton more customization options for the taskbar, including color and transparency settings and much more.

Make Windows 11 look more like Windows 10 for free

While Start11 provides the most extensive options to change how Windows 11 looks, you can bring the experience closer to what it was like on Windows 10. Here are a few things you can try.

Align the taskbar to the left

Windows 11 aligns the taskbar icons at the center of the screen by default, but it's actually possible to make it so that it's aligned at the left, just like before. Here's how:

Right-click an empty area of the taskbar and choose Taskbar settings. Expand the Taskbar behaviors box. Click the dropdown menu next to Taskbar alignment and choose Left.

Enable taskbar ungrouping

The initial release of Windows 11 lacked the ability to ungroup taskbar items, but this feature has been added back in a recent update to version 23H2. This makes it so different windows of the same app are shown separately on the taskbar. Here's how:

Right-click an empty area of the taskbar and choose Taskbar settings. Expand the Taskbar behaviors box (if you haven't already). Click the dropdown menu next to Combine taskbar buttons and hide labels and choose Never or Only when taskbar is full, depending on your preference. You can also change this behavior for multiple monitors with the Combine taskbar buttons and hide labels on other taskbars option.

Remove additional Windows 11 icons from the taskbar

Windows 11 has a lot of pinned icons on the taskbar by default. These include Search, Widgets, Task View, Copilot, and Chat (soon to be removed). You can also disable these easily.

Right-click an empty area of the taskbar and choose Taskbar settings. Click the dropdown menu next to Search (under Taskbar items) and choose None. Change the toggles for the remaining items to Off.

Change the wallpaper

If you want to take an extra step in making Windows 11 look like Windows 10, you can always bring back the Windows 10 hero wallpaper. It's no longer included with Windows, but thankfully, it's easy to find online.

Download the Windows 10 wallpaper here or from another source you trust. The light version added later can be found here. Open the Settings app. Go to Personalization in the menu on the left. Choose Background. Click the context menu next to Personalize your background and choose Picture. Click Browse photos to find the wallpaper you downloaded. Choose a fit for the desktop image in case it's not the ideal size.

Some parts of Windows 11 can't really be changed, so you can't get the proper Windows 10 look in its entirety, but these steps should help make Windows 11 feel much more familiar. We definitely recommend Start11 if you're serious about getting as close as possible to the Windows 10 experience, though it's understandable if you're not willing to pay for something like that.

Windows 10 itself still has a couple of years of support left, so you can opt to stay on it for a while longer. However, most laptops these days are optimized for Windows 11, so the tips above should help make the experience a bit better.