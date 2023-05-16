Smartphones serve a lot of critical functions in our lives, from being a quality camera to working with documents on the go. But all of these functions require some level of available storage space to work properly, and with file sizes growing constantly, storage fills up fast. Plus, most smartphones have ditched expandable storage options, meaning there aren't many ways to add storage to your phone after you've purchased it.

Before starting to manage storage on your Android phone, it's important to understand the difference between storage and memory. Storage is the part of your smartphone that records data long-term and is used to store things like photos, videos, and apps. By comparison, memory is your smartphone's short-term storage, which helps run applications you're currently using. While closing open apps can help free up memory, freeing up storage space requires more permanent actions. The steps you'll need to take vary based on what smartphone you have, so follow these tips below for Android smartphones.

How much storage do Android smartphones have?

The exact amount of storage found on each Android smartphone will vary, but the best smartphones in 2023 start with at least 128 gigabytes of storage. Older and budget smartphones will likely start at 64 gigabytes of storage, and you might encounter a phone with 32 gigabytes of storage on occasion. Buyers also have a choice to upgrade their phone's storage at the time of purchase, and sometimes carrier deals will upgrade your phone's storage free of charge. The highest-end smartphones typically max out at a terabyte of storage, but the upgrade fee is extremely high, so finding a smartphone with this much storage in the wild is a rarity.

How to manage your storage on a Google Pixel phone

All Android smartphones have software based on Google's stock version of Android, with each smartphone manufacturer adding their own skin and features on top. As such, your smartphone might have a version of these steps, even if you don't have a Google Pixel phone. To get started, you'll need first to check how much storage is available on your Pixel device.

Launch the app drawer and open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap the Storage tab. Look at the top of the page to view the storage used and total storage. Scroll to view storage usage by category. 4 Images Close

If you are in a pinch for space and need to make room quickly, Google Pixel has a built-in tool that automatically suggests items to delete. Here's how to use it.

Launch the app drawer and open the Settings app Scroll down and tap the Storage tab. Tap the free up space banner. Tap the clean button to delete junk files. Scroll down to select other suggested files to delete. 4 Images Close

How to manage your storage on a Samsung device

Samsung One UI has its own Settings app, so the process for managing your storage on a Samsung phone will differ a bit from stock Android. Here's how to do it.

Launch the app drawer and open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap the battery and device care tab. Tap the storage tab. Look at the top of the page to view storage used and total storage. Look at the middle of the page to view storage usage by category. 4 Images Close

You can manage your storage on a Samsung device by tapping a category, selecting items or files within that category, and deleting them. Often, apps take up the most space, so it can be good practice to start there before deleting media.

Tap the Apps category on the Storage page. Select the app you want to uninstall. Tap the Uninstall button at the bottom middle of the screen. 3 Images Close

How to manage storage on a OnePlus smartphone

OnePlus smartphones make it easy to clear an app's data or cache from an App Management section of their Settings app. This can be a great way to clear up space without uninstalling applications, especially if you only need a little bit of space. Remember, clearing an app's data will delete whatever is saved within the app, including login info, so be careful when choosing this option.

Open the Settings app and tap the Apps tab. Select the App Management tab at the top of the screen. Choose an app from the list. 3 Images Close Tap the storage usage tab. Tap the clear cache or clear data buttons. Alternatively, tap the uninstall button to delete an app completely. 3 Images Close

How to manage storage on a Motorola phone

Like most Android smartphone manufacturers, Motorola phones will make suggestions as to what junk files or other media to remove. In fact, the process is nearly identical to that of stock Android on Google Pixel devices. Here's how to manage your data.

Open the Settings app and tap the Storage tab. Look at the top of the screen to view storage used and total storage. Look at the middle of the screen to view storage used by category. Tap the free up space button. 3 Images Close Press the clean button under the junk files tab. Press the clear button to confirm. 2 Images Close

Why you should keep track of your phone's storage

It can be incredibly frustrating to be in a situation where you need more storage and are completely out. Photos and videos take up a lot of storage space, and you never want to miss out on crucial moments because your storage is full. To avoid this, keep track of your storage regularly and utilize cloud or physical storage options as needed.