Virtual machines (VM) are a godsend if you want to run multiple operating systems on your battlestation of a PC without modifying the boot settings. But just like all other technology, VMs have their limitations, and their inability to make the most of the host hardware is their biggest disadvantage. This issue is even more apparent in the case of virtual machines running on Type-2 hypervisors like VirtualBox and VMWare Workstation, as they have limited access to the system resources.

Fortunately, there are ways to increase the amount of resources allocated to a VM, including the CPU cores. But the real question is: how many cores should you grant to a virtual machine to get the most performance without running into stability issues?

What are physical and logical CPU cores?

Before we discuss the number of cores you should assign to a VM, it’s important to understand the difference between physical and logical cores on your system. Physical cores, simply called cores, are the actual hardware components involved in all sorts of processing tasks inside your CPU chip.

Logical cores, on the other hand, are based on the concept of hyperthreading. Simply put, hyperthreading is a feature that divides a physical core into multiple (usually two) logical cores. The number of logical cores can be calculated by multiplying the number of physical cores by the threads (independent tasks or streams of data) each core can run.

For example, my Ryzen 5 5600X has six physical cores and 12 threads, and each core can run two threads. Therefore, my system has 12 logical cores.

How to check the number of cores on your CPU

If you're on Windows 11, you can use the Task Manager to check the number of physical and logical cores of your processor:

Right-click on the Start button and select Task Manager. Navigate to the Performance tab. The number of physical and logical cores will be visible under the CPU submenu.

Be sure to note down the number of physical cores because it'll come in handy when you allocate the processors to your VMs.

How many cores should I assign to my VM?

As a general rule of thumb, allocating 50-75% of your physical cores to a VM gives the best balance between performance and stability. However, you should never allocate more than the maximum number of physical cores available on your system. Even the best CPUs won't be able to power the host machine without running into stability problems if you allocate all the physical cores to a VM. The performance increase you’ll get by assigning every physical core isn’t worth the risk of crashing the whole system. Heck, overcommitting your CPU cores can maybe lead to reduced performance and latency issues as the host and the VM will start competing over free cores.

To make matters more complicated, VirtualBox lists your logical cores as processors in the settings, not the physical cores. When I open VirtualBox's settings on my PC, it lets me assign all 12 of my Ryzen 5 5600X's logical cores as processors to a VM, which is something you should never do.

The best practice is to check the number of physical cores available in your CPU via Task Manager and assign half that number inside VirtualBox settings. For example, I usually assign three "processors” to a virtual machine, which is exactly half the physical cores on my CPU. This way, I can enjoy solid performance on my VMs without worrying about BSODs or crashing my rig.

How to increase the number of CPU cores in VirtualBox

VirtualBox lets you assign CPU cores to a virtual machine at the time of its creation. But you can reassign the processors to said VM later on by following these steps:

Select the virtual machine of your choice and click on the Settings option. Head to System and click on the Processor tab. Drag the Processors slider towards the right to increase the cores allocated to the virtual machine. Press OK to save the changes.

And that's it! Allocating more cores to your virtual machine is one of the easiest ways to improve its performance. As I mentioned earlier, granting half your physical cores to a VM is enough to make your VM more responsive without exposing the host system to stability issues.

You can also enable GPU pass-through in certain hypervisors to enhance the gaming and video editing capabilities of their VMs. Sadly, VirtualBox doesn't pair well with graphics parts, but you can go through our guide on using your GPU with this hypervisor if you want to improve your VM's performance when running graphically demanding workloads. If you haven't already enabled virtualization, be sure to check out our step-by-step guide on how to do so in Windows 11.