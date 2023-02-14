Depending on which Mac Mini 2023 model you own, you can connect either two or three displays to your new Mac natively without the use of a dock.

The Mac Mini 2023 is a solid desktop computer, packing in the power of the Apple M2 and M2 Pro chip, as well as the creativity apps like iMovie that you'll find with macOS Ventura. But are you worried about connecting your new Mac Mini to a display, and how many displays you can use? Well, the number of displays you can use natively with your new great Mac depends on which model of the 2023 Mac Mini you buy. You can use two displays simultaneously without a docking station on the Mac Mini with the Apple M2 chip or up to three displays don't he Mac Mini with the Apple M2 Pro chip. But there's more you should know.

How many displays can you use with your Mac Mini 2023 with an M2 chip?

Starting first with the Mac Mini with the Apple M2 chip, you can use two displays simultaneously directly connected to your Mac. Apple says that you can use one display with up to 6K resolution at 60HZ over Thunderbolt, another display with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz over the remaining Thunderbolt, or 4K at 60Hz over the HDMI port.

Note that if you're not going to use a multi-monitor setup and just want to connect a single monitor on the model with the M2 chip, the HDMI port supports one display with up to a 4K resolution at 60 Hz. All the Thunderbolt 4 ports also support native DisplayPort over USB-C.

You can always add one more display to your Mac if you please, but things get a bit more complicated if you go beyond these native limits. To do this, you'll need to purchase a docking station.There are SiliconMotion docks that don't require any drivers and use a technology that's known as InstantView to connect extra monitors. There are also DisplayLink docks that use special drivers to communicate both your Mac and with the monitors. Again, this can only work because these docks do the work for your Mac and help it communicate with the extra displays.

How many displays can you use with your Mac Mini with an M2 Pro chip?

With the Apple M2 Pro chip, you get two additional Thunderbolt 4 ports. According to Apple, you can use up to three displays simultaneously connected directly to your Mac. For three displays, you can connect two displays with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz via Thunderbolt and one display with up to 4K resolution at 60Hz over HDMI. For two displays, it's either one display with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz over Thunderbolt and one display with up to 4K resolution at 144Hz over HDMI.

If you're not planning to use a multi-monitor setup, then the Mac Mini with M2 Pro chip supports up to 8K resolution at 60Hz or 4K resolution at 240Hz over HDMI. All the Thunderbolt 4 ports support native DisplayPort output over USB‑C.

We hope we answered your question about the number of displays that you can connect to your new 2023 Mac Mini. It all depends on which Mac Mini 2023 model you buy, as the standard M2 model supports two displays natively, and the M2 Pro model supports three displays natively.