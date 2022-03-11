How many monitors does the Mac Studio support?

Apple first revealed its M1 chip back in 2020. Since then, the company has been ditching Intel processors and depending on its own. So if you buy a Mac, it’ll likely include one of the M1 chips — as they now power most of the Mac lineup. Additionally, developers have been optimizing their apps for Apple silicon to ensure a smoother performance. The efficiency has also become on a system level. That’s because Apple is providing the software and hardware — which makes macOS Monterey one of the best operating systems out there. Apart from developing new chips, the company has also been releasing new computers, such as the Mac Studio. If you plan on buying one, you must be wondering: How many monitors does the Mac Studio support? Here’s what you need to know.

During its Peek Performance virtual event, the company revealed that the Mac Studio supports up to four Pro Display XDRs, in addition to a 4K monitor for a total of five supported displays. The total of this setup would be around 90 million pixels! This makes the Mac Studio a perfect computer for those who multitask a lot and deal with complex data. You can view a reference file, while working on another document, during an online work meeting, as you keep up with the news and text your colleagues — each on a separate monitor. The possibilities are endless!

The Mac Studio is an all-new Mac that the company has recently announced. It looks like two stacked Mac Minis and has either the M1 Max or M1 Ultra chip. The latter is Apple’s latest addition to the M1 family, which now includes the M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra chips.

