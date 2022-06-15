How many external monitors does the M2 MacBook Air (2022) support?

Apple launched the MacBook Air (2022) during the main keynote of WWDC 2022. The announcement came along with that of macOS Ventura — which further enriches the Mac lineup with features. And if you have an Apple computer powered by the company’s silicon, then these apps will perform remarkably. That’s because they’re optimized for the family of M chips. Speaking of M chips, the all-new MacBook Air packs the Apple M2. It’s a new addition to the family that delivers a higher performance while draining less power — when compared to the M1 chip. This new MacBook Air not only packs a new chip, but also has a modern chassis with a design that is inspired by that of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Now, you must be wondering — How many external monitors does the M2 MacBook Air (2022) support? After all, the answer is important to those looking to actively multitask.

How many monitors does the MacBook Air (2022) support?

Unfortunately, the M2 MacBook Air (2022) only supports a single external display. The resolution of said display could go up to 6K at 60Hz. So if you were planning on hooking your MacBook to a bunch of screens, you’re out of luck unless you look to third-party solutions like a DisplayLink dock. Otherwise, you will need to look for a different computer to scratch this itch.

The new MacBook Air doesn’t only come with a redesigned chassis and new finish options. It also brings back the MagSafe 3 for charging purposes. Notably, though, it doesn’t introduce the wide port variety that the company brought back on the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models when it overhauled their design back in 2021. Ultimately, the Air isn’t aimed at power users, and average ones typically don’t need plenty of port options to go through their workflows.

