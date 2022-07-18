How many external monitors does the MacBook Pro 13 (2022) support?

Apple revealed the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 (2022) during WWDC22’s main keynote. This welcome addition to the Mac line misses out on the notched design we saw on the MacBook Pro (2021). If you’d rather go for the overhauled Macs, you can get a refurbished unit for a cheaper price tag. Otherwise, the M2 model is a solid choice for those who don’t mind the dated, classic chassis. If you’ve bought a MacBook Pro 13 (2022), you must be wondering how many external monitors it supports. Here’s what you need to know regarding this particular matter.

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2022) and external monitors

External monitors are a great way to multitask and unleash the full potential of the MacBook Pro 13 (2022). The more screens you have, the more content you can view at the same time — without needing to shuffle through endless windows and tabs. Unfortunately, though, the MacBook Pro M2 only supports one external monitor. So you can use its built-in display with an additional screen, and that’s it.

Apple states that external monitor support is compatible with 6K displays at 60Hz. It’s not ideal, but it works for many people. If you need more external monitors or higher resolution support, you will need to skip the MacBook Pro (2022) and look into other Mac models.

Notably, the MacBook Pro M2 only has two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a headphone jack. So make sure you have buy a suitable dongle if your external monitor connects through HDMI. If you’re not too picky about the external monitor’s size and quality, you can use your compatible iPad as a wireless external display through Apple’s Sidecar feature. It works instantly, and it allows you to utilize the Apple Pencil on macOS.

