So you've decided to mostly use wireless internet instead of wired interneton your home network. Unless you've got a fairly small home, that means you'll want a good mesh network to get the best Wi-Fi coverage around every inch of your floorplan. But no two homes are exactly alike, even in the townhome-filled suburbs, and you are probably wondering how many mesh nodes you need for your network. That's doubly so if you're planning on using Wi-Fi 7, as the nodes for that are pretty expensive still, and you'll want to maximize your investment. It's actually a pretty simple thing to work out, so let's discuss how many nodes you'll need.

Think about your home's layout

Where your rooms are and what materials they're made from are important

Wi-Fi is absolutely more convenient for most users, and the most convenient Wi-Fi routers to set up are mesh based. Thanks to their app-based setup and automatic network balancing, they're going to be the best option for the majority of homes. The maximum square feet that each mesh node can support varies slightly between models, but all can manage around 1,500 sq ft as an estimate. That's about the size of a one-bedroom apartment, so you can take that recipe of one bedroom, one hallway, one living space, and one bathroom and see how many times that fits into your home. You also should limit the distance between nodes to two rooms, or about 30 feet, as this gives the mesh network the best signal it needs between nodes.

Generally, for single-family homes, you'll want at least three nodes, two on the main floor at opposite ends of the home and one in the middle on the top floor. It's also best not to put them on outside walls, as the space each node will supply Wi-Fi to is roughly donut-shaped with the node at the center. If you put them on the outside walls, you're sending half your coverage out into the yard. That might be preferred for some homes if your yard is large enough or if you spend a lot of time on the deck.

Townhomes will likely want one node per floor. I've got two Eero Pro 6E nodes in my home, and the coverage on the top floor isn't what it should be, so I'm planning to add another node to improve things. You can absolutely start with fewer nodes and add more in this way if you find your network has coverage issues in parts of your home, which is another major benefit of buying a mesh router in the first place.

Also, take into account building materials, as wood-framed homes can have the nodes a little further apart than those built with concrete or brick. If the walls in your home are too thick for optimal wireless backhaul, you might need to run wired backhaul, but that's something you might not figure out until you start testing.

Are your airwaves congested?

Your neighbors have some influence on how many nodes you need

Wireless connectivity works on multiple bands, mainly 2.4GHz and 5GHz, but anything with Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 also has a 6GHz band. It's a fair bet that any of your neighbors who have home internet will be using Wi-Fi, and that means the airwaves around your home might be congested. Certainly, the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands around my home are, as most homes have either Xfinity or FiOS for fast broadband, and the ISP supplied router uses those bands.

To combat this, I'm using Wi-Fi 6E mesh nodes, which have an uncontested 6GHz band for the devices I have that support it, plus for the backhaul between the nodes. That means my Wi-Fi signal is less interfered with, and because it's a mesh network, it's always constantly testing the congestion and adjusting power and other settings to give me consistent Wi-Fi wherever I am. That's likely going to be a similar story wherever your home is, and with mesh networks working best with two or three nodes, that's a good number to aim for.

You might need fewer mesh nodes than you think

Depending on your home's size and layout, you might be able to get away with a smaller mesh network than you think. Even if you're only buying one router, it's still worth picking up a mesh node because your home might change, and it's easier to add more nodes than it is to buy a whole new network setup. What's more important is matching the Wi-Fi version that most of your devices support while giving a little room to grow for future devices, which means Wi-Fi 6E currently. You really don't need Wi-Fi 7, but if you absolutely need the best wireless, that's always an option.