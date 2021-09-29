Here’s how much the Google Pixel 6 could cost

In just a few weeks, Google will finally lift the covers off the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Ahead of the launch event, the company has shared quite a bit about its upcoming flagships. We’ve also learned several crucial details, including specifications and camera features, through various leaks. However, the pricing information has remained a secret so far. We expected Google to keep it that way until the day of the big reveal, but a new leak sheds light on what could be the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s price in Europe.

The leak in question comes from YouTuber M. Brandon Lee from the This is Tech Today channel. In a recent video, Lee reveals that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro might be priced at €649 and €899, respectively. The pricing information comes from an unnamed source who works for a major cellular retailer in Europe. While we can’t corroborate these details at the moment, 9to5Google claims to have confirmed these prices with another source in Europe.

Lee’s source has also revealed the black and green colorways of the Pixel 6 series are referred to as “carbon” and “fog” in the retailer’s system. Furthermore, the source claims that Google will announce the devices on October 19, and they will go on sale starting October 28.

It’s worth noting that the Pixel 5 launched at a starting price of €629 in Europe. If the pricing details mentioned above are accurate, the Pixel 6 would cost just €20 more despite offering several upgrades over last year’s model. The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, would command a €270 premium, thanks to a host of additional features, like an extra camera, UWB support, a 120Hz LTPO display, and more.

Note that the European pricing for the Pixel 6 series likely doesn’t reflect how much it will cost in the US. The devices might be significantly more expensive across the pond since Google might offer mmWave support on the US models like last year.