Key Takeaways Online PC price calculators can give you a rough estimate of your PC's worth.

Ask the community to help you arrive at a more accurate price.

Compare your PC to similar completed listings on eBay and other marketplaces.

When it's finally time to sell your PC, there's no single source of truth to determine the resale value of your beloved machine. When buying a gaming PC, you have mostly standard pricing across manufacturers as well as sites like PCPartPicker to help you reach the right price based on individual components. In contrast, selling your gaming PC involves a fair amount of guesswork where the resale market dynamics dictate a lot of the pricing.

Hence, I've put together a list of four simple ways you can determine the price of your used PC so you know you're not getting shortchanged. Following this process would also prevent the flood of overpriced PC ads on Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.

Use online PC price calculators

Probably the least accurate method

I've always been against these online calculators — whether it's for PC bottlenecks or used PC prices. They tend to sway wildly from the actual market value of used PC components, overestimating or underestimating their value. And many of them don't take into account the age of the PC and the components, which results in an obviously inaccurate result.

But, after trying out some of these online calculators, I realized not all of them are the same. For instance, when I priced out my current PC using HowMuch.one's PC Price Calculator, it showed a price that was just $100 shy of what I would actually sell my PC for. The results might differ for you (as there was no age input being asked) but this could be a starting point to give you a price range for your PC's worth.

You can then proceed to the next methods to fine-tune the price further.

Take help from the community

Reddit is your best friend

Once you have a tentative price in hand, it's best to crowdsource the job to fellow members of the PC hardware community. Head to one of the many subreddits on the topic and ask away. Give as much detail as possible about the specifications, age, and condition of your PC so that people can give educated responses about what your PC could fetch in the used market.

This method gives you much more tailored information instead of the one-size-fits-all approach adopted by most online calculators. Plus, you have the benefit of two-way communication to discuss the issue at length instead of just getting a one-time result from a website. If you're not aware of the platforms to list your PC on, Redditors can help you there as well. It's all about your willingness to engage and learn more about PC hardware and prices.

Cross-check on marketplaces

See how much similar products are going for

Another important step is to head to marketplaces like eBay to check sold listings for comparable PCs. This would give you real-world insight into what people are currently paying for rigs similar to yours. You can filter completed listings on eBay and take an average of what they sold for. Then, you can list your PC on eBay and other marketplaces for a small premium above that average price, to allow for some back-and-forth on the price.

Don't inflate the price too much — it will not help you, and moreover, it isn't fair practice to attempt to extract more from buyers than what your product deserves.

Use your best judgment

The DIY method might be the best

Even after receiving a well-balanced price estimate from the community, there's still room for improvement. This is because unless you're completely shut off from the outside world, you'd have some idea of your local PC market, and what people are willing to pay for used PCs. Using this knowledge, you can refine the price further, increasing or decreasing it as needed.

Pricing your PC yourself isn't too difficult either — simply consider what it would cost someone to buy your PC new. If any of the components of your build aren't available anymore, you can consider the retail price of equivalent components. For instance, an RTX 4070 Super could substitute for an RTX 3080 Ti, and an RX 7600 could stand in for an RTX 2070 Super.

Then, all that remains is depreciating the price of each component to arrive at your PC's current worth. This would operate differently for different components. CPUs and GPUs don't drop in value as much as, say, motherboards, power supplies, cases, storage, and memory. An easy way to do this is to reduce the price of your CPU and GPU by around 25-30% if they're around 2 years old. For all other components, you might have to reduce the price by around 40-50%.

If your PC is just one year old, you can expect a better price, as compared to the calculation above.

Buying and selling used PC parts

PC hardware pricing has been getting out of hand lately. We're in the era of $600 "mainstream" graphics cards and $200 "budget" motherboards. If you're undecided about building a premium gaming PC, you can always look to the used market to snag great deals on powerful PC parts. Just do your due diligence so you don't end up with faulty hardware. And if you're on the other side of the equation, do your homework when pricing out your PC. It'll help you execute swift and satisfying trades.