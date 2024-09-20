For some, a keyboard is just an input device used for typing or gaming. It simply needs to have all the keys one needs, and should last for years. For others, however, the core features of a keyboard extend far beyond that. A quality keyboard, in such hands, is one that expertly marries exquisite design, a satisfying typing experience, and customizability together in one potent combination.

Mechanical keyboards have been satisfying these demands of keyboard enthusiasts for years, with many of them costing a pretty penny for the trouble. So, when keyboards can cost as little as $10 or as much as $500 (and sometimes more), how much is too much to spend on a keyboard?

How much should you spend on your first keyboard?

You'd be surprised how far budget keyboards have come

When I say "your first keyboard," I'm referring to finally having a decent-quality keyboard (mechanical, optical, Hall effect, whatever) that you're buying for personal use. This excludes any cheap mass-market keyboard you might consider if you don't really care about the typing experience or the looks of the keyboard. That said, you don't have to spend a fortune to get a good keyboard, especially if it's your first foray into the realm of dreamy keyboards.

The thing with mechanical keyboards is that it's pretty hard to judge how much you'll like a keyboard based on online videos or reviews. You might be able to decide if you love or hate a keyboard's visual design and features, but the actual sound and feel of the keyboard are hard to convey without hands-on experience. Plus, if you find yourself deep down the rabbit hole that is the mechanical keyboard community, enthusiasts will have you convinced that spending anything less than $250 is stupid.

Decide the size of the keyboard, type of switch, color & design, and the features you know you'll actually use.

Fortunately, that's not the case, especially not anymore. Good mechanical keyboards might have started out expensive, but today, you can find excellent offerings below $100. As a first-timer, you'd be hard-pressed to find anything wrong with these keyboards. Moreover, spending too much on your first keyboard isn't advisable, since you don't know which type you will truly love yet. It's better to start small, find your preferences, and then invest more in the hobby once you know why you're spending what you're spending.

As someone who's not well-versed in the intricacies of what makes a good mechanical keyboard, you can focus on the essentials. Decide the size of the keyboard, type of switch, color & design, type of connectivity, and upgradability. These factors are relatively easy to finalize, and will help you buy a great keyboard without spending more than $100. Upgradability usually refers to easily swapping switches, which is possible on hot-swappable keyboards.

Even $75 keyboards these days come with gasket mounts, lots of internal foam, aluminum cases, and VIA support.

Later, you can focus on things like case material, gasket mounts, sound-damping foam, keycap profiles, and software support. Keeping these factors reserved for later won't hurt the quality of your first keyboard either, since even $75 keyboards these days come with gasket mounts, lots of internal foam, aluminum cases, and VIA support. So, keep your worries aside and buy your first keyboard with confidence.

Is there a rational limit to the price of enthusiast keyboards?

No - that's the easy answer

While $100 might be the most you should spend on your first mechanical keyboard, there isn't a simple answer when it comes to buying enthusiast or custom keyboards. With the popularity of mechanical keyboards exploding in the last few years, and experienced users demanding more and more from their keyboards, there's no lack of expensive enthusiast options to satisfy the demand.

From $300 custom keyboards created by designers and $500 pre-built keyboards from YouTube creators to $5000 limited edition keyboards, there's no limit to what you can spend on the keyboard you really want. With everything such as massive LCDs, highly customizable knobs and dials, ergonomic layouts, adjustable mounts and weights, lately keyboards have just gone overboard. This is reflected in their crazy pricing, but you don't really have to spend a lot to get a high-quality keyboard.