How much does the MacBook Air (2022) weigh?

Apple recently announced its new MacBook Air during WWDC 2022. The laptop features Apple’s M2 processor and an all-new design. The MacBook Air (2022) will probably be one of the best options going forward if you’re looking for a thin and light laptop running macOS, but you might be asking yourself, how much does it weigh and how does it compare with other MacBooks?

As mentioned before, the MacBook Air (2022) features an all-new design, powered by Apple’s new M2 SoC. The laptop delivers monstrous battery life of up to 18 hours, all in a package that measures in at just 0.44-inches thin and weighs 2.7 pounds. Apple is able to achieve this svelte design by constructing the chassis out of aluminum, and relying on passive cooling for its M2 chip.

But, there are compromises to this design, as the MacBook Air (2022) is pretty slim on its I/O, only offering a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. If you are okay with this limitation, then you should be able to make do with the MacBook Air (2022). If not, you might have to upgrade to the MacBook Pro line or purchase an external dock or dongle.

How does it compare to previous MacBook Air laptops?

It’s interesting to compare the MacBook Air (2022) against its predecessors because on paper, things really haven’t changed all that much. But from experience, it’s these small details that make all of the difference when you are carrying a laptop around for more than a few hours a day.

When the original MacBook Air made its debut, Steve Jobs presented the laptop as the “the world’s thinnest notebook”. The MacBook Air was being compared to some of the thinnest Windows laptops at the time, but it wasn’t even a fair comparison. In 2008, there was nothing like a MacBook Air, but in 2022, there are plenty of strong options from competitors and Apple really hasn’t pushed the design of the MacBook Air (2022) as far as it can.

The MacBook Air (2020) model, which featured a tapered aluminum chassis, measured in a 0.16 inches at its thinnest and 0.63 inches at its thickest. The width is identical to the MacBook Air (2022) model, measuring in at 11.97 inches. As far as the MacBook Air (2020)’s depth is concerned, it is slight smaller, measuring 8.36 inches versus the MacBook Air (2022)’s 8.46 inches. Finally, the MacBook Air (2020) comes in weighing at bit more at 2.8 pounds.

Now if we want to take things a step further, we can compare the MacBook Air released in 2017. We can see from the chart above that MacBook Air (2017) offers a tapered design, measuring in at 0.11 inches at its thinnest and 0.68 inches at its thickest. The width comes in at 12.8 inches, while the depth comes in at 8.94 inches. As far as weight goes, the MacBook Air (2017) model weighed 2.96 pounds. Of course, for the most part, things have gotten better in terms of size and power. Thankfully, not much has changed, which can be both a good and a bad thing.

The MacBook Air (2022) will be available to purchase starting in July. There are preconfigured models from Best Buy and B&H Photo Video. You can check out the options using the links below.