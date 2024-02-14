Random-access memory — commonly known as RAM — acts as a sort of broker between your computer's processor (CPU) and storage. Instead of your CPU having to pull everything from your main hard drive, priority data is stored on the RAM for quick access, allowing the CPU to spend less time searching for what it needs. The data stored on RAM is constantly being switched in and out as needed, and the amount of RAM required for certain tasks can differ greatly. This guide aims to answer one of the most notorious tech questions of all time: How much RAM do you need in your computer?

Problems caused by a lack of RAM

Slowdowns, freezes, and an inability to multitask

Because RAM is used as short-term memory for your computer's CPU (also considered the brain of the system), a lack of enough RAM can cause serious performance issues.

Have you noticed that your favorite programs and apps occasionally freeze up completely? Have you noticed a serious slowdown when browsing the web with multiple open tabs? Do you find it hard to keep multiple apps open at once, even if some are running in the background? You might even see notifications within your operating system stating that available RAM is low. These are all tell-tale signs that your computer might be suffering from a lack of RAM.

Adding too much RAM (we're talking a lot of RAM) can also potentially trigger some CPU usage issues, and in any case, you don't want to overspend on your build or upgrade. That's why it's so important to find the sweet spot for your computer.

How to check your computer's current RAM

Windows and MacOS

It's not always immediately evident how much RAM your computer currently has to work with. Luckily, it's not too difficult to find out.

On Windows 8 or newer:

Open your Task Manager by using the Ctrl + Shift + Esc shortcut. Click the Performance tab on the left side of the window. Click Memory.

This will show you a detailed readout of how much RAM your PC has, as well as how much is currently in use. Our guide on how to find RAM specs on Windows 11 has a couple of other, more involved methods.

On MacOS:

Click the Apple icon in the top-left corner. Click About this Mac. You will see the current capacity next to Memory. Click System Report. Click Memory under the Hardware header.

This will show you the memory capacity and memory type in your Mac.

Who needs 8GB of RAM?

The baseline in 2024

While many Chromebooks and budget tablets are still shipping with 4GB of RAM, most other devices — including the best tablets — now usually come with at least 8GB. And on the side of laptops and desktops, 8GB of RAM is really as low as you want to go in 2024.

Having at least 8GB of RAM in your computer should ensure that you can go about basic productivity work, streaming, and web browsing without experiencing performance issues. Enjoying light games or tackling some basic photo editing can also be possible with 8GB of RAM, but anyone with more serious ambition in these areas should look at a higher capacity.

Who needs 16GB of RAM?

The sweet spot for most people

Whether you're working with Windows or MacOS, 16GB of RAM is the sweet spot for most users, including professionals, intermediate gamers, and business-minded folk. This capacity should allow for heavier multitasking, smooth gaming, and faster navigation of spreadsheets.

Those interested in photo editing tools — like those from Adobe or Affinity — will also benefit from having more RAM. Bottom line? If you plan on using your computer for more than just light web browsing and productivity work, 16GB of RAM will treat you well.

Who needs 32GB of RAM?

Getting into heavier tasks

Many users might consider adding more than 16GB of RAM to their computer, especially if they work with tools usually reserved for pros. 32GB of RAM is going to be enough to tackle just about anything outside of focused professional tools (like for video editing), and it will even set you up nicely for the future as memory demands increase.

I'd consider myself a fairly serious gamer, and my PC gets along fine with 32GB of RAM. There is, of course, room for more RAM, but I don't feel the need to spend more money when the memory isn't going to be properly utilized. Even 16GB would probably work fine for my needs.

Software demands are constantly changing, and 32GB will undoubtedly end up being the low end at some point, especially as modern games move to newer, more demanding engines.

Who needs more than 32GB of RAM?

Power users and enthusiasts

Bumping memory up to 64GB and beyond is necessary in some cases. Video editors, designers, creators, developers, and other professionals who regularly work with large file sizes will undoubtedly benefit from having more than 32GB of RAM.

Many of the best workstation laptops reserved for power users and pros can be configured with up to 64GB or 128GB of RAM, giving you an idea of where current demands are headed. Gaming and PC build enthusiasts often go beyond 32GB of RAM as well, setting themselves up nicely for the future of gaming. It is really necessary? Probably not ... at least for now.

Time to upgrade your RAM?

If you've realized that your computer needs more RAM in order to keep up with current demands, whatever they may be for your focus, you have some options.

If you're working with a laptop, it's not always possible to upgrade RAM. Many laptops save space inside by soldering RAM straight onto the main board, which means it's not accessible after purchase. You can check out our guide on how to tell if you can upgrade RAM in your laptop for more information. Bad news for Apple users, as modern Macs have soldered RAM.

If you're using a desktop PC, whether a pre-built or a custom job, chances are you can upgrade the RAM without much fuss. We have a separate guide on how to install RAM modules on a motherboard to walk you through the process.

And finally, we have some great recommendations on the best RAM for laptops and the best RAM for gaming if you've deemed it necessary to upgrade.