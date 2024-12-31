Considering the prices of the best graphics cards today, this question is more relevant than ever. I'd like to start with a disclaimer, though: this article isn't about telling people what to do with their money. Of course, you can spend whatever you like on a gaming GPU, but my intention is to analyze multiple factors and arrive at a realistic price that allows gamers to enjoy a reasonable quality of gaming in 2025.

My definition of "reasonable quality" is 60+ FPS at your target resolution in the most demanding titles. This will naturally yield different answers for 55% of gamers who play at 1080p and the 25% who jointly make up the 1440p and 4K camp (according to the latest Steam Hardware Survey).

GPU for gaming: One size doesn't fit all

The story of two kinds of gamers

Not every gamer needs the latest and greatest graphics card to play the latest "next-gen" title at maxed-out settings. Similarly, others aren't satisfied with triple-digit FPS in esports lightweight titles and prioritize high-resolution, high-refresh-rate gaming in the most demanding games. This creates a divide in the community where each camp considers the GPU choices of the other "uninformed" or plain wrong.

Depending on your monitor resolution, the kind of games you play, and your penchant for eye candy, your definition of "acceptable gaming performance" will differ. Even your level of comfort with lower in-game settings and the rest of your hardware will tip the GPU pricing scales one way or the other. The right GPU for you will change based on whether you're building an $800-$1,000 gaming PC or a $1,500-$2,000 one.

With GPU prices piercing the stratosphere, the recommendations for budget, mid-range, and high-end segments have changed considerably. Budget GPUs don't offer the value they once did, while modern mid-range GPUs should rightfully be called premium already. Alas, it is what it is, and the answer to how much you should spend on a gaming GPU has to be given relative to this new normal.

Most gamers should spend no more than $300-$500

Budget and mid-range FTW