When you buy a new Mac, such as the MacBook Pro (2023), you may want to learn how to properly use macOS Ventura. After all, this operating system packs plenty of features that can boost individuals' productivity and simplify their workflows. One of the lesser known macOS features that can help you organize your digital life is multiple desktops. It's true, you don't have to depend on a single desktop view on your Mac, and we've detailed how to create and use multiple ones in through the steps below.

Creating and using multiple desktops on a Mac

Swipe up with three fingers on your Mac's trackpad to open Mission Control. If you're not using a trackpad, then you can press the Mission Control (F3) button on your keyboard instead. Towards the top middle, you will find the word Desktop. Move the cursor towards this word to expand the Desktop view. At the very right, you will find a plus (+) button. Tap it. This will create a second desktop. You can change the second desktop's wallpaper, icon shortcut layout, and more. You also get to open different sets of apps in each of the two desktops. To switch from one desktop to another, either open Mission Control and tap on the desired desktop or swipe horizontally with three fingers on the trackpad. You're not limited to just two desktops, though. To create more, simply follow steps 1 to 3 again to create a new desktop. Repeat the process until your expectations are met. To delete a desktop, hover on its thumbnail in Mission Control's Desktop view and tap on the cross (x) button when it appears.

Multiple desktops allow macOS users to categorize the files and app windows they're working on based on their own preferences. For example, you can create a professional desktop where you launch work-related apps and files, while having another desktop for your gaming sessions. The possibilities are endless!