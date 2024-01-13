Multitasking on the latest Android phones can really leverage their mighty chipsets. Users can split the screen to house multiple open apps and even have floating app windows. While the new iPhone models also support some multitasking features, they're objectively lacking when compared to what's available on Android or iPadOS 17. Nevertheless, iPhone users can still simplify some of their workflows by relying on the multitasking features available to them, and we will be highlighting these tools below.

Multitasking on iPhone overview

As we mentioned, iOS 17 doesn't offer the advanced multitasking features that come with iPads, such as Stage Manager. This means you can't split the screen and use two apps at once or open multiple, unique instances of the same app and resize their windows. Instead, you have to hop between multiple apps you've launched. Despite these limitations, there are still some ways you can successfully multitask on your iPhone.

How to multitask between apps

As mentioned above, iOS supports jumping between multiple open apps. To do so:

Swipe up on the Home bar or double-click on the Home button if you have an older iPhone. This reveals the App Switcher, which lists the applications you've opened. Swipe horizontally to see the entire list of open apps. To close an app, swipe up on it. To enter an app, tap on it. Users with newer iPhones can swipe horizontally on the Home bar itself to switch between open apps. This spares them from going through the preceding steps and using the App Switcher to jump back and forth between two or more apps. Close

Multitasking on iOS through background activities

iOS supports plenty of background activity types, allowing you to perform passive tasks while you actively interact with another app. One popular example is listening to music or podcasts while you're browsing social media. Most audio streaming apps support background playback, so you can play the desired track and switch to another app without interrupting the audio. As long as you don't force-quit the audio app, the stream should continue to play in the background. Likewise, you can download files from Safari or engage in phone calls while you perform other actions.

Using the Dynamic Island to multitask

You can also multitask by using the Dynamic Island while you're in another app. Some map apps, including Apple's default option, support the Dynamic Island, allowing you to view upcoming direction changes while you perform other actions in different apps. The Dynamic Island can also be handy when you're waiting for your rideshare driver. Uber typically shows the estimated time of arrival in the Dynamic Island while you're browsing other applications. You can also tap and hold on the Dynamic Island to expand it, which sometimes reveals handy buttons that you can click to interact with the minimized app. This, for example, allows you to skip through songs without entering the music streaming app or opening the Control Center.

How to use picture-in-picture to multitask on iPhone

Picture-in-picture (PiP) is yet another useful multitasking feature that allows you to interact with a video window that floats above the app you're using. This feature isn't supported only by YouTube, Apple TV+, and other video streaming apps; it also works with FaceTime or Instagram video calls. This means you can use it to watch regular videos or converse via video calls while you use other iPhone apps. To enable picture-in-picture on iOS:

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap on General. Choose Picture in Picture. Enable the Start PiP Automatically toggle. Now, after starting a video in a supported app, you can go to the Home Screen as you would normally do, and the video will continue to play in PiP mode. Close

How to use Quick Notes to multitask on iOS

Lastly, Quick Note is a handy multitasking tool that allows you to quickly add the content you're viewing to a note. To use Quick Note:

Tap on the Share button when viewing the content you want to save. This could be a photo or webpage, for example. Press Add to New Quick Note in the Share Sheet. Optionally, type notes to add context to the content and then hit the Save button. You can now view and edit this Quick Note in the dedicated Notes app.

Close

If you'd rather save the content to the Reminders app instead of Notes, you can trigger Siri and say "Remind me of this." This creates a reminder that links back to the content you're currently viewing.

iOS doesn't support advanced multitasking but you can make it better

As our guide reveals, multitasking on the iPhone is objectively limited, particularly when compared to that available on Android smartphones. While features like PiP and the Dynamic Island are handy, iOS still doesn't support the more advanced multitasking tools available on other platforms. If you're not willing to switch to Android, you might consider buying a new iPad instead, as iPadOS supports resizable windows, external displays, and more.