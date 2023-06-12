iOS 17 introduces plenty of neat features that make the latest iPhones, such as the iPhone 14 Pro, more useful. One of the notable additions to this release is the ability to download cities for offline navigation on your iPhone or iPad. While Google Maps has had this offering for an eternity now, it certainly is welcome that Apple has finally caught up. Do note that for this fresh addition to work, your iDevice must be running OS version 17 or later. If you meet the prerequisite, then you can utilize this feature by following the detailed steps we've listed below.

Downloading cities for offline navigation in Apple Maps on iPhone or iPad

Launch the built-in Maps app on your iDevice. Tap on your profile photo. Go to the Offline Maps section. Tap the Download New Map button. Type the desired city's name, and tap the relevant result. Close Tweak the frame to fit as much or as little of the area. Tap the Download button. Wait for the city to download. iOS will notify you when it's done. Once it concludes, you can navigate the area even if you don't have an internet connection. To delete a downloaded city, swipe left on it, and press Delete. Close

As our guide reveals, downloading cities on Apple Maps for offline navigation isn't a complex process. Once you download a certain city, you will be able to view its streets and landmarks even when you're out of data. Though, do note that online maps tend to be more accurate than offline ones. So while this feature works excellently without an internet connection, you will need data for a more detailed experience. Ultimately, it's a great feature for those who are traveling to a foreign city and want to download its map in advance without depending on Google's solution.