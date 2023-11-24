If you've been using Windows for a while, you're likely familiar with how to create, edit, and share PDFs. The PDF file format is highly convenient as it is supported across multiple platforms and is easy to work with. Unfortunately, you can't say the same for other file formats like XPS. Like PDFs, the XPS file format offers a fixed-document structure with a consistent layout similar to PDFs.

This format was created by Microsoft and unfortunately hasn't caught on as much as the company had hoped. So, how do you open XPS files in Windows 11? Here's a look at a few methods that make the process easy.

How to convert an XPS file to PDF in Windows 11 using online converters

The easiest way to deal with XPS files is by converting them to PDFs. This might sound a bit counter-intuitive, but if you ever want to share that XPS file, it's likely that the person you send it to will also find themselves reading an article similar to the one you're reading now. While you can open some XPS files in Microsoft Edge, it doesn't always work. As such, you're better off converting the file to a PDF using an online tool.

From the web browser of your choice, head over to Xpstopdf.com. Click Upload Files. Use the file explorer to navigate to where you saved the XPS file. Double-click it to open it. Close The website will automatically upload and convert the file to a PDF. Once it's done, click the Download button to save the file. Rename the file if you want to do so, and click the Save button. Close

That's all there is to it. This is the quickest and easiest way of converting an XPS file to a PDF in Windows 11. We recommend doing so as XPS files won't open on most people's computers and smartphones. However, if you find that these online converters aren't working for you, there's another method that's almost as easy.

How to open an XPS file in Windows 11 using Google Drive

Google Drive is one of the best cloud storage services out there. It's free, easy to use, and supports various file formats — including XPS. You can easily open an XPS file in Google Drive by uploading it from your computer. Here's how to do so.

From your web browser of choice, head over to your Google Drive. Click the New button in the top-left corner, and select File upload from the drop-down menu. Use the file explorer to find your XPS file. Double-click it to open it to upload it to Google Drive. Close Once the upload is complete, you can open the file by clicking on it in the bottom right corner. The XPS file will open within Google Drive, and you can print, share, or leave comments on it using the tools available in the top-right corner.

This method is just as easy as the previous one but doesn't involve converting the XPS file to a PDF. However, if you still want to convert it to a PDF, you can do so within Google Drive. Follow these simple steps below to do so:

Open the XPS file again, and click the printer icon at the top of the document. The XPS file will automatically open as a PDF in a separate tab. Click the download icon to save it. Rename the file if you wish to do so, and hit Save. Close

That's it, you just successfully opened and converted an XPS file to a PDF file using Google Drive. This method and the one involving online converters are the easiest. But, if neither are working for you (which is unlikely), you can try Microsoft's default XPS viewer in Windows 11.

How to open an XPS file in Windows 11 using XPS Viewer

If you absolutely have to open an XPS file in Windows 11 and don't want to use Google Drive, there is another option — Microsoft's native XPS viewer. This is an app that most people don't know of, partly because it's not pre-installed on most Windows 11 system. To check if it's already installed on your PC, search for "XPS Viewer" in the start menu. If it's not there, here's how you can install and use the app to open XPS files in Windows 11.

Press the Windows key + I on your keyboard to open the Settings app. Search for optional features by typing the term into the search bar on the left side. Click the first result that pops up. When you get to the Optional features page, click the View features option at the top. Close Search for XPS Viewer by typing it into the search bar at the top. Click the box next to the search result, and then click Next. On the next screen, click the Install button to install XPS Viewer.

Once XPS Viewer is installed, find the XPS file you want to open and double-click it. It will automatically open itself in the XPS Viewer app. From now on, any XPS file that you open in Windows 11 will function similarly. Dealing with these XPS files can be a bit tricky, but you now know how to open or convert them to a PDF properly.