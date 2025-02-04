Back in 2003, m0n0wall started as a GUI to manage a firewall. Manuel Kasper, its developer, once said that no option out there "met all [his] requirements", and he created m0n0wall as a result. Later, pfSense forked from m0n0wall, and OPNsense forked from pfSense in 2014. m0n0wall then shut down in 2015, with Kasper telling users to switch to OPNsense instead. What happened? How did OPNsense become the recommended GUI firewall even though it was late to the party? And which should you use?

OPNsense focuses on being a fully open-source software that values the community

A direct answer to pfSense's acquisition

There have always been concerns around pfSense and its commitment to open-source software. Between disagreement over transparency and a general movement towards a more closed development process and an increasing amount of proprietary code being licensed for use in pfSense, it set the stage for OPNsense come in as a true alternative.

OPNsense was forked in late 2014 and early 2015 by Deciso, a Dutch company, and outlined reasons for the fork. There were a lot of reasons, starting with the increasingly lack of transparency when it came to pfSense — especially after its majority share purchase by NetGate. In contrast, OPNsense is fully open, and the community is integrated in the development process. Plus, there's no proprietary code licensed for use in OPNsense, meaning that it's fully open source in every sense of the word.

However, that wasn't the only reason. Deciso also cited the technical reasons behind the fork, specifically calling out the "code quality" of pfSense and the development method that was used. Instead, they opted for a roadmap with regular releases and a gradual transition to a new architecture that moves away from the pfSense framework.

Finally, pfSense has recently enough made an effort to focus on pfSense Plus, a paid-for alternative to pfSense. Netgate, the company that owns pfSense, has said that Plus will receive more frequent updates, and there will be a divergence in features. OPNsense is completely free, and the paid-for edition is simply for business support and a few other additional features that benefit a business rather than a home user.

What makes OPNsense better?

A lot of things, really