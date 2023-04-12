Whether you're using the MacBook Pro (2023) or any other recent Mac, you may notice that the date, time, and time zone are adjusted automatically. So when you travel between different time zones, macOS Ventura will adapt to the new timing on its own. Similarly, this spares us the need to manually adjust our clocks every time daylight saving starts or ends. Though, some people prefer to have full control over their machines, while some might need to play around with the date and time for testing purposes. Whatever your reasons are, below you will find the steps you need to follow to override the automatic date and time selection on macOS.

Launch the System Settings app. Tap on the General section. Choose Date & Time. Disable the Set time and date automatically and Set time zone automatically using your current location toggles. Now you can manually Set the time, date, and time zone based on your personal preferences, regardless of how accurate they actually are.

While most average users won't need to disable this setting, it's great to have it as an option for those who want to break free. Of course, unless you're testing things out or have valid reasons to disable it, we advise you to keep the setting automated. This way, you ensure that the date and time of your Mac are in sync with your current location and time zone.