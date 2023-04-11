When you set up a new iPhone, such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, iOS 16 will automatically adjust the date, time, and time zone based on your location. So if you travel between time zones or daylight saving starts/ends, your iPhone or iPad will also fix the timing on its own. However, sometimes users attempt to cheat in-game systems by tweaking their iDevices' times and dates. Whatever your reasons are, you will need to follow the steps below to override the automatic date and time selection on iOS and iPadOS.

Launch the Settings app on your iDevice. Tap on General. Click on Date & Time. Disable the Set Automatically toggle. You can now tap on the date, time, or time zone to set them manually. 4 Images Close

While most average users likely will never need to use this option, it's great to have it there. This way, if you want to test something or cheat in a game, you can toggle this option and tweak the date and time as needed. Though, we advise you to keep it automated to make sure you don't miss upcoming alarms, reminders, or events due to the inaccurate date and time on iOS or iPadOS.