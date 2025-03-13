Traditionally, managing software on Windows OS has been a manual process. First, you have to download an installer, then click through the installer wizard, wait for it to completely install the program without interruption, and repeat the process for each app you want to install. The whole process is time-consuming, especially when you are building a PC from scratch. That's where package managers like Winget and Chocolatey come into play.

These tools make app installation, updates, and uninstallation effortless on Windows. You'll find all the popular and even unpopular apps on these platforms, keeping you away from the hassle of searching and installing the apps manually. Let's explore how package managers make your life easier on Windows 11.

7 One-command installation

Install apps effortlessly with a single-line command