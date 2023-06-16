Want some more personal audio when using your Windows 11 PC, or a great Windows laptop? Bluetooth over-the-ear headphones are one of the most convenient ways to get that quality audio for meetings, listening to music, and even watching your favorite shows. Unlike wired headphones, though, you don't have to worry about connecting cables or those cables making a mess of your setup. All you have to think about is how to initially pair these headphones to your system.

Luckily, getting started with wireless Bluetooth headphones on Windows 11 is easy. You don't need to do anything too extra or go out of your way. You just need to click through the Bluetooth menu in the Windows 11 Quick Actions panel, and you're good to go. Or, if your headphones support Fast Pairing (known as Swift Pair on Windows), just click the prompt in the notification area to get connected! Here's a look at how.

How to pair Bluetooth headphones with Windows 11 through Swift Pair

The easiest way to pair Bluetooth headphones with Windows 11 is through fast pairing. Windows calls this Swift Pair, and it's turned on by default on most PCs. Keep in mind that not all Bluetooth devices will support Swift Pair, so if this doesn't work for you, jump into the next section.

Click on either the Wi-Fi, Sound, or Battery icon in the lower right corner of your screen. This will open Quick Actions. Click on the Bluetooth icon to turn on Bluetooth. Turn on the headphones you want to pair to Windows 11 Put them into pairing mode, usually by pressing a button on the side. Bring the device close to your Windows PC. You'll see a pop-up. Click Connect to pair.

How to pair Bluetooth headphones with Windows 11 manually

Most Bluetooth headphones might not support Windows 11's Swift Pair function. That means you'll have to manually pair your headphones. It's something that's made easy thanks to the Windows 11 Quick Actions area.

Click on the Wi-Fi, sound, or battery icons in the lower right corner of your screen. The Quick Actions menu will open. Click on the Bluetooth icon to enable Bluetooth. Turn on the headphones you want to pair to your Windows 11 PC. Put the headphones into pairing mode, usually by pressing and holding a button on the side. Click the arrow next to the Bluetooth icon in Quick Actions. Scroll down in the list. Under New Devices choose the headphones you want to connect. Windows will connect to the device.

And those are the two ways you can pair your favorite or new headphones with your Windows 11 PC. It's just one of the many great things you can do on Windows. If you're looking for additional Bluetooth settings on Windows, all you have to do is press the Windows Key and I. Then, from there, choose Bluetooth & devices. You'll see a full list of everything you've paired with your Windows PC, and if you want to remove a device, just click it and choose Remove device.