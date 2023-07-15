Windows 11 is a great operating system for productivity, but it's also the most popular platform for gaming. Whether you're gaming on one of the best laptops, or on a desktop, connecting a controller to Windows makes your favorite games more accessible. It just so happens that there are a lot of great PC controllers you can buy, and Windows makes it easy to pair one.

How to pair a controller with Windows 11

There are two ways you can pair a wireless controller with Windows 11. You can either pair it via Bluetooth (if your PC has it), or via a wireless dongle. We'll discuss both methods here, though those using a dongle should be much simpler. Most modern controllers (like the Xbox Controller, Nintendo Switch Controller, or the PlayStation DualShock/DualSense controller) work fine with PCs over Bluetooth. Some other third-party controllers might use a wireless dongle, instead.

Over Bluetooth

To pair a Bluetooth controller with Windows 11, you'll have to turn on the feature. If your PC doesn't have Bluetooth (most modern PCs should), you can purchase an external Bluetooth dongle. Once Bluetooth is enabled, you can then put your controller in pairing mode. Here's how.

Put your controller into pairing mode. On an Xbox Controller, press and hold the pairing button. On a Nintendo Switch controller, press the sync button at the top of the gamepad. On a PlayStation DualShock 4 or DualSense controller, hold the Share button and the central circular button simultaneously. Other controllers should also have a sync button. Open the Windows 11 Quick Settings area by pressing Windows Key + A. Click the Bluetooth icon to turn it on. Press the arrow key next to Bluetooth. Scroll down in the list and go to New Devices​​​​​​. Look for your controller in the list, and click it.

Windows 11 will automatically pair with your controller once you choose it from this list. There's no other action necessary.

Using a wireless dongle

To pair a controller to Windows using a wireless dongle, all you have to do is plug the dongle into your PC's USB-C or USB-A port and then put the controller into pairing mode. It will then pair to your PC automatically. There should be no extra steps or settings pages to visit, though some controllers may install dedicated software to change controller settings. As far as pairing goes, the dongle will do the work for you.

Improve your gaming experience

Now that you've connected your controller to Windows 11, There are some other things you might want to consider doing. Pick up a great headset and get more personal audio by connecting it to your PC over Bluetooth. Or, consider a new gaming monitor, to make your games feel more life-like. These are all great ways to stay in the action when gaming on Windows.