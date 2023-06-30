If you have an Amazon Echo smart speaker, one of the best things you can do is pick up an Echo Sub to improve the overall sound quality. With this subwoofer, you'll get to enjoy all the rich bass in whatever you're listening to, making audio sound considerably less thin than it can with just a speaker. Luckily, pairing an Echo Sub with your Echo speaker is simple, and you can do it in just a few steps within the Alexa app.

What Echo devices are compatible with the Echo Sub

Not every Echo speaker can be paired with an Echo Sub, but a considerable portion of Echo devices will work with the Echo Sub without issues. Below, you can find Amazon's full list of Echo devices:

Echo

Echo (2nd Generation)

Echo (3rd Generation)

Echo (4th Generation)

Echo Dot with clock

Echo Dot (3rd Generation)

Echo Dot (4th Generation)

Echo Dot with clock (4th Generation)

Echo Dot (5th Generation)

Echo Dot with clock (5th Generation)

Echo Pop

Echo Plus

Echo Plus (2nd Generation)

Echo Show

Echo Show (2nd Generation)

Echo Show 5

Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation)

Echo Show 8

Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation)

Echo Show 10

Echo Show 15

Echo Studio read more

Before you get ready to pair your Echo Sub with any of the above Echo devices, make sure you've got your Echo set up and ready to go. With a compatible Echo that's all set to be paired, it will only take you a few minutes to get your Echo Sub up and running.

How to set up and pair an Echo Sub with an Echo device

If you need to set up your Echo, it's much the same process as below. Simply go to Devices > Plus > Add Device > Amazon Echo in the Alexa app and follow the steps onscreen.

With an Echo that's connected, and online, you're ready to pair your Echo Sub. But first, you'll have to set up your subwoofer, too. Conveniently, you can set up your Echo Sub and pair it to your Echo device with just a few taps from within the Alexa app. Here's how you can get all of that done:

Make sure your Echo Sub is connected to a power source and is in the same room as your Echo device. From the Devices tab, click the Plus in the top-right corner, and then select Add Device. Search for and select Echo Sub, and then follow the onscreen instructions.

3 Images Close

Once the subwoofer is set up and online, you're ready to pair it with your Echo. Follow these steps to get your newly connected Echo Sub to pair with your Echo:

From the Alexa app, once again start from the Devices tab. Select the Plus in the top-right corner, tap Combine speakers, and then choose Stereo pair / subwoofer. Follow the onscreen instructions to pair your Echo Sub with your Echo device.

3 Images Close

With all of the above steps completed, your subwoofer is now paired with your Echo. To test it out, simply play some audio on your Echo, and you should be able to hear your subwoofer working in tandem with the speaker.

Tips and tricks for pairing your Echo Sub with an Echo

Amazon Echo 4th Gen

Sometimes getting your Echo Sub to be recognized by the Alexa app can be a bit finicky, and some users report issues trying to pair the subwoofer with their Echo. If you aren't seeing your sub pop up, or you're getting network errors during the pairing process, deregistering both devices and starting from scratch is the best move. It's also very important to make sure your Echo and Echo Sub are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. If they aren't, the above won't work.

If you don't see your Echo device in the above list of compatible devices, the good news is that Amazon Echos go on sale all the time, and you can likely find yourself a compatible Echo for cheap without too much work. Depending on the Echo you're after, you can also find bundles with an Echo Sub included in the overall package, too, if you're looking to pick up both an Echo Sub alongside a speaker.