One of the best yet most underrated features of the Apple Watch is the ability to access the Apple Wallet app right from your wrist. Then, using Apple Pay (where available) and a virtual credit or debit card from a participating bank, you can pay for items by simply tapping the watch face to the reader. Even though you can pay from the best iPhones as well, being able to twist your wrist and tap means you don’t have to dig the phone out of your pocket, unlock it, and call up the Apple Wallet app.

Using Apple Watch to pay eliminates a few minor steps, but those steps can make all the difference when you’re in a rush to catch a train or make it to an appointment on time. Once you have Apple Pay set up in Apple Wallet on your iPhone, paying for items from the connected Apple Watch is simple.

How to use Apple Pay on your Apple Watch

Before paying for items with Apple Watch, you need to set up Apple Pay on your iPhone, adding your personal credit and/or debit card to the app. Once you have followed these steps and loaded your credit and/or debit card into the app, skip to step 2. Open the Wallet app on your Apple Watch. From there, you’ll see a miniature digital version of the card you loaded or flip through multiple cards by scrolling up and down on the screen. When the card you want is on the screen, double-click the side button. The message Hold Near Reader will appear at the top. Twist your arm and hold the Watch face close to the contactless payment terminal at the store or venue where you’re trying to purchase something. (The same spot you’d typically tap your phone or a physical card). You’ll hear the confirmation beep, and the transaction will go through. 3 Images Close

Note there are transaction limits with Apple Pay, which vary by country. For example, you can pay for items up to $50 in the U.S., but purchases over that might also require a signature. In Canada, however, you can use Apple Pay to pay for purchases up to $250 and, in some locations, potentially more, without a signature being needed. Most likely, however, you’ll end up using the Watch for smaller purchases of $150 or less, like groceries, train tickets, fast food orders, coffee shops, and more.

Apple Wallet is a feature-rich option that can do even more. Apple recently launched an interesting Apple Pay Later option, though this only works with compatible iPhones. With this, you can request a small loan to help with a purchase. Apple Cash, meanwhile, can be used from iPhone or an Apple Watch like the Apple Watch Ultra to send and receive money from others versus paying at a merchant terminal.

Along with using the Apple Watch to pay in stores, at the gym, at concerts, or other events, it can also come in handy at restaurants. Use the tip and split bill feature in the calculator on Apple Watch, then pay for your share right from the Watch using the Apple Wallet app. There are so many ways you can use the feature. It will quickly become your go-to method for payments that you’ll wonder how you ever lived without.