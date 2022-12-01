One of the biggest strengths of the Steam Deck is its catalog. Steam is hands down the biggest storefront for PC games and potentially all of those games are available to the Steam Deck. There are always outliers though, that no matter how much tinkering you do simply will not work.

One of those is Destiny 2. Thanks to anti-cheat-related issues, Destiny 2 is unplayable natively on the Steam Deck. Fortunately, you can still play it, though you will have to fall back on the cloud.

What's going on with Destiny 2 and Steam Deck

Here's the thing. Technically, there is absolutely no reason Destiny 2 can't work on the Steam Deck. As has already been proven, even demanding games can be played at enjoyable settings and frame rates. Bungie isn't required to support the Steam Deck, and neither is any other publisher on Steam, but they also don't necessarily have to. Valve does most of the heavy lifting by ensuring Proton is able to do the necessary translations.

The problem with Destiny 2 is related to anti-cheat. There is no mode in the game that can be played without the anti-cheat being active. Bungie uses Battleye for Destiny 2, but the real kicker is that Battleye does support Linux and Proton. But only if enabled by the developers. And Bungie flat-out refuses to do it.

Our goal is to maintain a secure environment for Destiny 2, as it features both PvE and PvP combat in an evolving, dynamic world. Maintaining the integrity of our security is a complex and long-term process. In some cases it means teaming with partners like BattlEye and following their recommendations, in others, it means choosing to not support platforms that could provide bad actors with ways of compromising our own Bungie developed anti-cheat security systems.

Worse still, attempting to circumnavigate this block could well result in you being banned from the game. So we don't recommend trying.

Fortunately, there still is one way you can play Destiny 2 on your Steam Deck.

Nvidia GeForce Now to the rescue

All you need to play GeForce Now on the Steam Deck is the Google Chrome browser, which does fully support Linux. And both free and paid members can play. All you need to do is install the Chrome browser as a non-Steam application on your Steam Deck. If you don't have any of these installed yet, then SteamOS will actually install Chrome for you as a kind of tutorial.

If you're already familiar with non-Steam apps but you don't have Chrome, you can download it from the software center in the desktop mode on your Steam Deck. Then you can manually add it to Steam to be recognized from the SteamOS handheld UI.

From there you simply have to launch Chrome and navigate to the GeForce Now homepage. Once your Steam account is linked you can pick up right where you left off in Destiny 2. The Steam Deck controller is fully supported, as are any custom layouts you may wish to use.

It's not ideal, but Destiny 2 does require a constant data connection to play anyway, so it's perhaps less of an issue than an offline game needing to use the cloud. We can hope Bungie changes their minds, but all signs point to the Steam Deck being on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.