ScummVM, short for Script Creation Utility for Maniac Mansion Virtual Machine, is an open-source software project that serves as a way for nostalgic gamers and retro enthusiasts alike to enjoy some older classic games. Originally developed to run classic LucasArts adventure games that utilized the SCUMM scripting language, ScummVM has since evolved into a versatile piece of software supporting a wide range of point-and-click adventure games from various developers.

At its core, ScummVM acts as an interpreter, replacing the game’s original executable with its own, while keeping the game data intact. This unique approach not only allows these games to run on modern hardware and operating systems, such as Windows 11, Linux, and even Android, but also enhances their performance and compatibility. Thanks to ScummVM, titles like Monkey Island, Day of the Tentacle, and Grim Fandango can be enjoyed with improved graphics, sound, and additional features such as widescreen support and customizable controls.

The project is maintained by a dedicated community of developers and volunteers who continuously update and expand its capabilities. Also, because of its implementation as an interpreter, it's arguably not an emulator, as it instead executes games natively by reimplementing those game engines in C++. This ongoing support has enabled ScummVM to grow beyond its original scope, adding support for numerous other game engines and formats. As a result, it now provides a complete solution for playing a huge number of beloved classics, keeping a vital part of gaming history alive. It's really easy to get started with it as well, and I've been using it to relive Day of the Tentacle.

How to install ScummVM

Set and forget

ScummVM actually comes included with EmuDeck if you install it on your Windows PC. Otherwise, you can download and install ScummVM as a separate application through the group's website. It can be installed as a 32-bit or 64-bit binary, and most games that run through ScummVM are incredibly lightweight. Plenty of SBCs like the Anbernic RG35XX and the Miyoo Mini+ can also run ScummVM, so chances are, whatever device you're reading this on can support it natively.

Once installed, you may need to poke around in the settings to get it properly working. I needed to modify the MIDI settings so that it could output to the right audio device, but once I did, it worked flawlessly. There are a ton of options to poke around in, so be sure to look through them and see if you want to make any changes before you start playing.

How to use ScummVM

It's a little bit different compared to typical emulators

Once installed, you'll need to get your data files for the game that you want to play. Games are defined by an ID that ScummVM uses to determine how to launch the game, though it can automatically detect the ID when you import a game. When adding a game, click Add game and navigate to the folder containing your game files. When importing, it will ask you if the details match. For example, Day of the Tentacle has an ID of "tentacle."

Once added, you can then modify the settings for that game. As I already mentioned, I needed to modify the audio settings for the game to start, so you may need to play around with some of them to get it working on your machine. It's a pretty simplistic application to use, and there are plenty of games out there that you an play using ScummVM. The team behind it even maintains a compatibility list, and also shares a list of free games that you can play completely legally.

ScummVM can be a great nostalgia trip

My first experience of gaming was Day of the Tentacle

Growing up, visiting my grandparents' house, I used to play a lot of Day of the Tentacle with my grandfather. I loved the game and completed it with him, and recently I wanted to relive the experience of that game and play through it again. Not only can I play it on my PC, but I can play it on my smartphone or on any gaming handheld, too. It's a lot of fun and a complete nostalgia trip for me, and there are countless games out there that it supports — so many, in fact, that I suspect you'll recognize at least a couple from the compatibility list.

If you want to try out a whole new world of gaming as well, ScummVM can enable that. It supports LucasArts SCUMM, but it also supports other platforms like Sierra's AGI and SCI, Cryo's Cine, Parallax Software's Descent, and more. I highly recommend checking it out, because not only are they a different style of games, they're nowhere near as taxing as many modern games can be.