The more you browse the web on any of the best web browsers (regardless of operating system or device), the more you might come across the occasional pop-up. These can get in the way of whatever website you were originally on, and we understand how frustrating that can be.

The good news is that pop-ups are nowhere as bad as it was back when the internet was first booming, and that's because modern web browsers have built-in pop-up controls. Still, if you see a rogue pop-up, you might want to check your browser's settings. You might also need to allow pop-ups for a specific website, and you can enable the option on a per-site basis. If you want to know how to control pop-ups in all the major web browsers — Vivaldi, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Brave, Opera, and Safari on macOS — we're here to help.

Note that all these major web browsers have pop-up controls by default. Typically, if a site sends a pop-up it will notify you near the address bar, or menu bar that you can allow it manually.

Prevent pop-ups in Google Chrome

Let's start with the world's most popular browser: Google Chrome. The settings used by Chrome will be pretty similar to Vivaldi's and Microsoft Edge's.

Tap the three-dot menu in the top right corner of your screen. Choose Settings. Choose Privacy and Security. Choose Site settings. Scroll down and choose Pop-ups and redirects. Make sure the circular button for Don't allow sites to send pop-ups or use redirects is checked.

Allow pop-ups in Google Chrome

To allow a pop-up if a website is promoting one, click the Pop-up blocked message in your address bar. Then, click on the URL that's listed in order to open it. To allow all pop-ups, follow steps 1-5 above. Then select Sites can send pop-ups and use redirects. To allow pop-ups on a site-by-site basis, choose Add under Allowed to send pop-ups and use redirects.

Prevent pop-ups in Vivaldi

Vivaldi is quite a popular web browser, and it's known for its built-in email client. The web browser is based on the Chromium engine, so the settings will be similar to Google Chrome.

In the URL bar at the top of your browser, type vivaldi://settings. Choose Privacy and Security. Choose Site settings. Scroll down and choose Pop-ups and redirects. Make sure the circular button for Don't allow sites to send pop-ups or use redirects is checked.

Allow pop-ups in Vilvaldi

To allow a pop-up if a website is prompting you, click the Blocked Pop-Up pages icon at the end of the URL bar. Then, click the URL for the listed website. To allow all pop-ups, follow steps 1-4 above, then choose Sites can send pop-ups and use redirects. To allow pop-ups on a site-by-site basis, choose Add under Allowed to send pop-ups and use redirects.

Prevent pop-ups in Microsoft Edge

Third up is Microsoft Edge, the browser that comes bundled with Windows 11. Again, the story is pretty similar to Chrome and Vivaldi here since this is yet another Chromium-based web browser.

Press the three right-facing tops at the top of your screen near your profile icon. Choose Settings. In the sidebar, choose Cookies and site permissions. Choose Site settings. Look for Pop-ups and redirects under All permissions. Click it. Make sure the switch for Blocked is enabled.

Allow pop-ups in Microsoft Edge

To allow a pop-up, click the Pop-up blocked message in your address bar. Then, click on the URL that's listed in order to open it. To allow pop-ups, follow steps 1-5 above, and turn the switch next to Blocked to Off so it's gray. If you want to allow pop-ups for a specific site, choose Allow, then click Add.

Prevent pop-ups in Opera

Of course, we can't forget Opera. This is yet another Chromium-based web browser. However, it offers its own unique interface and features like ad blockers, a free VPN, and integrated messenger apps.

Press on the settings gear icon in the address bar. Scroll down and choose Go to full browser settings. Choose Privacy and security. Choose Site Settings. Scroll down to Pop-ups and redirects and click the option. Choose the option for Don't allow sites to send pop-ups or use redirects.

Allow pop-ups in Opera

To allow a pop-up on a site that's prompting one, choose Pop-up blocked in the URL bar, and then select the URL from the list. To allow all pop-ups, follow steps 1-5 above then select Sites can send pop-ups and use redirects. To allow pop-ups on a site-by-site basis, choose Add under Allowed to send pop-ups and use redirects.

Prevent pop-ups in Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox was built with privacy in mind, and like the other browsers on this list, pop-up blockers are on by default. Here's how to get to the settings should you need it.

Tap the hamburger menu to the right of your screen. Choose Settings. Click Privacy & Security. Go down to Permissions and make sure the box for Block pop-up windows is checked.

Allow pop-ups in Mozilla Firefox

To allow a pop-up, select Options under Firedox prevented this site from opening a pop-up window. Then choose Show. To allow all pop-ups, follow the steps 1-4 above. Then, choose Exceptions and type the name of the website you want to see pop-ups on.

Prevent pop-ups in Safari on macOS

Last but not least, we have Safari on macOS. This is the bundled browser that comes with any of the great Macs. This browser will automatically prevent all pop-ups by default, so if you want to see pop-ups or allow a site to show you them, you'll need to configure it.

Choose Safari from the menu bar. Choose Settings. Scroll down to Pop-up Windows. Choose the option for when visiting other websites. If you want Safari to block and notify of pop-ups, choose the option. You also can choose Block or Allow

Allow pop-ups in Safari on macOS

Follow the steps above. Navigate to the website you want to see pop-ups on. Click Allow.

That's all there is to know about pop-ups on all the major web browsers. You should now be browsing the web with extra confidence knowing you won't be interrupted. Or, if you come across a website that needs to show a pop-up, you can allow it.