The Lenovo Legion Go has come a long way since the software it first released with last year. There have been countless updates and improvements to the software experience, and while it's still not perfect yet, it has improved leaps and bounds. If you have one of these devices, then you're probably wondering what the best way is to properly update it, and we're here to show you how.

Note that for some updates, you should be careful to follow the instructions carefully. BIOS updates can go wrong, and if they do it's good to have a failsafe in place. We recommend making backups of your data before certain critical updates like those, though regular run-of-the-mill driver updates and improvements are usually easy to recover from if something goes wrong.

You'll probably use Legion Space

There are two ways to update the BIOS and drivers, and the first is the official expected way that Lenovo wants you to update primarily via.

Open the Legion Space application Go to Settings Scroll down to Drivers Tap Check for updates Tap Download on any updates that it picks up, and then click Install

That's it! It's a pretty easy process, but if you have problems with it, you're not alone. It's quite common for people to run into issues with this installation method, either with the installer not actually starting or the download failing. If that happens to you, then you can try do the following steps instead.

Navigate to the Lenovo Legion Go drivers page on Lenovo's website Tap Manual update Install any drivers that look out of date

This is a longer process, but it means that you will get everything installed without any problems. It's the most efficient way to install any updates for your shiny new gaming handheld, especially if you've fallen behind on them and want to get up to date quickly.

Lenovo has pushed updates to fix bugs, improve performance, and make your handheld's battery life last longer, too. Plus, the company has even added new features and other improvements on top of that, so it's worth your while upgrading if you've fallen behind.