While the latest iPhones aren't as customizable as Android phones, users can still mod the operating system and/or run into major software-related issues. For example, you may install an unstable iOS 17 beta build on your iPhone 15 Pro Max and decide to roll back. Or perhaps you jailbroke your iPhone and regretted it later on. Fortunately, DFU mode can be of use when all else fails. Here's how to put your iPhone in DFU mode and use it to fix software issues.

What's DFU mode?

First things first: What's DFU mode? Device Firmware Update mode is a state that allows you to modify the operating system on your iPhone before it boots up. So if iOS itself won't boot up or you're facing system-level issues, you can enter DFU mode to install a clean copy of the operating system.

When to use DFU mode

You can rely on DFU mode if you jailbreak your iPhone and it messes things up, run an unstable iOS beta, brick your device, or want to roll back to a previous stable release that is still being signed by Apple. So, basically, if iOS won't boot up, you can put your iPhone in DFU mode to wipe the corrupt operating system and install a fresh copy of it.

How to put your iPhone in DFU mode

The steps to enter DFU mode depends on your iPhone model. First, ensure your device is powered off and connected to a Mac or Windows PC with iTunes installed. Afterward, follow the steps below.

iPhone 8 and newer models

Press the Volume Up button then release. Press the Volume Down button then release. Press and hold on the Side button until the display goes black. Press and hold both the Side and Volume Down buttons. 5 seconds later, release the Side button, but continue to hold down the Volume Down button. The screen should remain black and Finder/iTunes will alert you about the connected device. If your iPhone displays an Apple or iTunes logo, or any on-screen elements, then you haven't successfully gotten into DFU mode. In this case, follow the same steps again until you get it right and the screen stays black.

iPhone 7 models

Press and hold both the Side and Volume Down buttons. 8 seconds later, release the Side button and continue to hold down the Volume Down button. That's all! Your screen should remain black and Finder/iTunes should detect your iPhone. If the screen displays any logos, buttons, or elements, then you haven't gotten into DFU mode correctly, and you will need to go through the same steps again.

iPhone 6s and older models

Press and hold both the Home and Side buttons. 8 seconds later, release the Side button and continue to hold down the Home button. The screen should remain black and Finder/iTunes should detect your device. If the screen shows anything, then you haven't gone through the steps correctly, and you'll need to retry them.

What to do in DFU mode

Once you're in DFU mode, you'll be able to install the latest stable iOS release through Finder on macOS or iTunes on Windows. The alert displayed on your connected computer will prompt you to restore your device. When done, you'll have to exit DFU mode and then reboot your iPhone to set it up.

How to exit DFU mode

The steps you need to follow to exit DFU mode defer based on your iPhone model.

iPhone 8 and newer models

Press the Volume Up button then quickly release it. Press the Volume Down button then quickly release it. Press and hold the Side button until your iPhone reboots.

iPhone 7 models

Press and hold the Volume Down and Side buttons until your iPhone reboots.

iPhone 6s and older models

Press and hold the Home and Side buttons until your iPhone reboots.

Beyond DFU mode

Once your iPhone reboots, you'll have to set it up from scratch. If you have a compatible backup on iCloud or your computer, then you can restore your data. Otherwise, you'll have to set it up manually. You can then use your device as you would normally do, and any software-related issues will most likely be resolved.

It's worth noting that DFU mode should only be used as a last resort. If the operating system itself isn't corrupt, a simpler way to start fresh would be factory resetting your iPhone through the Settings app. This would only wipe your personal data, instead of deleting iOS itself and installing it again.