One of the first decisions you have to make after setting up a new iPhone is whether you want it to vibrate. Depending on your situation, you may need your phone to blast loud alerts and vibrate to get your attention, or you may need to set it to silent vibrations while you're in class or watching a movie. And, of course, some want neither sound alerts nor vibrations. Regardless of your preferences, we will demonstrate how to put your iPhone on vibrate or silence it completely. Whether you're running iOS 17 or a slightly older OS version, the steps you need to follow are the same.

How to turn on haptic feedback on iPhone

To enable haptic feedback (aka vibrations) on iPhone, follow these steps:

Launch the Settings app. Go to the Sounds & Haptics section. Tap on Haptics under Ringtone and Alerts. You'll find four self-explanatory options: Always Play : Your iPhone will vibrate whether it's silenced or not.

: Your iPhone will vibrate whether it's silenced or not. Play in Silent Mode : Your iPhone will vibrate only when silenced.

: Your iPhone will vibrate only when silenced. Don't Play in Silent Mode : Your iPhone will vibrate only when not silenced.

: Your iPhone will vibrate only when not silenced. Never Play: Your iPhone won't vibrate whether it's silenced or not. Pick the option that matches your needs. Close

Now, your iPhone should vibrate whenever you receive a notification or call, assuming you match the conditions you picked in the previous step.

How to customize your iPhone's vibration

Once you enable haptic feedback, you can customize the actual vibration. By default, the haptics will synchronize with your chosen tone, but you don't have to settle for that.

Launch the Settings app, and head to the Sounds & Haptics section again. Tap on Ringtone. At the very top, there should be a Haptics section. Enter it. You can pick from the default ones, create your own pattern, or turn off haptics for ringtones completely. This will only affect the haptics you feel when your iPhone rings. You can repeat these steps in each section to customize texts, mail, and other alert types. Close

How to put iPhone on silent

On iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

If you have an iPhone 15 Pro Max or its smaller sibling, then you can toggle Silent Mode by following the steps below:

Open the Control Center by swiping down from the top right corner. Hit the Silent Mode toggle. Close

Alternatively, you could customize the Action button to toggle Silent Mode whenever you click and hold on it.

On all other iPhone models

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's titanium frame (bottom) has chamfered edges compared to the stainless steel rails of the previous model.

If you have another iPhone model, you can toggle Silent Mode by flicking the mute switch towards the top of its left edge. If you can see the red dash on the switch, then it's silenced.

Help, my iPhone won't vibrate at all!

If you've already enabled haptic feedback using the first steps in this guide, but your iPhone still won't vibrate, here's what you can do:

Launch the Settings app. Head to Accessibility. Tap on Touch. Make sure the Vibration toggle is enabled. Close

If the toggle above is enabled and your iPhone still won't vibrate, then you can try rebooting your phone. If the issue persists, it may be a hardware problem, and we advise you to contact Apple Support.

iPhones offer superior haptics

As our guide shows, iOS allows its users to customize haptic feedback granularly. You get to link it to Silent Mode and very specific kinds of alerts, such as just calls, calls and text but nothing else, and more. That's not to mention that you can also design your own to personalize your experience further. The best part about all this is the superior Taptic Engine that delivers these haptics in a gentle, accurate manner, which makes the overall vibration experience pleasant.