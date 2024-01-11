All new iPhone models offer a handy feature called Recovery mode. However, most casual users will likely never encounter this tool, as it's buried and hidden away from the main user interface. After all, Recovery mode has very specific use cases and wasn't designed to be easily accessible. So, what's Recovery mode all about, and how do you trigger it on your iPhone? Here's what you need to know.

What's Recovery mode?

Recovery mode (or macOS Recovery) is a troubleshooting and OS restoration feature built into iPhones. Through it, you can factory reset an iPhone or update it to the latest iOS 17. You won't find the feature anywhere if you dig in the Settings app on your device because it's hidden, and accessing it requires hitting a specific key combination. You can identify the Recovery mode screen through a unique visual showing a cable next to a generic laptop on a plain background.

When to use Recovery mode

Recovery mode can effectively factory reset your iPhone if it's disabled, or you can't get past the Lock Screen. It's also a solid way to revive your bricked iPhone if it's stuck in a bootloop or won't turn on properly. That's not to mention that you could also rely on Recovery mode to update your operating system to the newest version available. Generally, Recovery mode, as its name suggests, handles recovering your iPhone's functional state, be it through reinstalling the OS or updating it. However, if your iPhone is fully functional, there are simpler ways to update it without going into Recovery mode.

How to put your iPhone in Recovery mode

The key combination you must hit to enter Recovery mode depends on your iPhone's model. Follow the respective steps after connecting your iPhone to a computer:

iPhone 8 and newer models

Press the Volume Up button, then quickly release it. Press the Volume Down button, then quickly release it. Press and hold the Side button until you see the Recovery mode screen.

iPhone 7 models

Press and hold on the Side and Volume Down buttons. Release when you see the Recovery mode screen.

iPhone 6s and older models

Press and hold on the Side and Home buttons. Release when you see the Recovery mode screen.

If these steps don't work, you may need to put your iPhone in DFU mode instead.

What to do in Recovery mode

Once in Recovery mode, you can update or restore your iPhone using Finder on the latest Macs or iTunes on older Macs and all Windows machines. Finder/iTunes should automatically detect when a connected iPhone enters Recovery mode, and it will prompt you to Update or Restore it. The former installs the latest iOS version on it, while the latter wipes your personal data and resets its settings. Once the process ends, your iPhone should boot up normally.

How to exit Recovery mode

If you put your iPhone in Recovery mode but don't need to update or restore it, you will have to exit this mode to resume using your device.

On iPhone 7 and newer models

Click and hold on the Volume Down and Side buttons for ten seconds. Release the Volume Down button, and continue holding the Side button until you see the Apple logo.

On iPhone 6s and older models

Click and hold on the Home and Side buttons for ten seconds. Release the Home button, and continue holding the Side button until you see the Apple logo.

Your iPhone should now exit Recovery mode and boot up normally, assuming there aren't any issues with the operating systems.

Putting your iPhone in Recovery mode is easy

As our guide reveals, going into Recovery mode is quite simple. While the key combo may be hard to remember, you can always check this guide again whenever you need to access it. Ultimately, users generally don't need to access Recovery mode often, if at all. This feature has been designed for when something in the system breaks and you need to recover the OS.