People are quick to mention gaming performance when discussing high-speed RAM, but that's really only one of its main benefits. While faster DDR5 RAM indeed translates to better frame rates, smoother gameplay, and improved responsiveness in demanding titles, it's worth noting the improvements you'll experience in other day-to-day computing tasks as well.

Most people who own gaming PCs don't just use them for gaming; they use the same machine for web browsing, video editing, running productivity apps, and more. Fast RAM can make just as much of a difference in these tasks. For instance, slower RAM might be the culprit if you've ever felt your computer lag when juggling multiple apps or noticed delays in everyday productivity tasks. So, let's explore how faster RAM can improve your computer's performance beyond gaming.

4 Web browsing

Faster RAM can help when you have several open tabs