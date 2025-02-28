AMD just announced RDNA 4, FSR 4, and Radeon RX 9070 GPUs, but the architecture is where my interest lies. AMD is facing some serious heat in the GPU segment, unlike its clear dominance in the CPU space against Intel. AMD has its work cut out to compete against Intel and Nvidia, not just on hardware alone, but software such as upscaling and frame generation tech. RDNA 4 could make or break AMD's GPU game.

RDNA 4 has the power to change everything

Cranking everything up to 11

While we wait to see how AMD will price its RX 9070 GPUs, what we do know is how the company has worked on improving its graphics architecture with the release of RDNA 4. This generation includes many underlying changes to bring its performance and accompanied tech support up to similar levels as the competition. As an overview, we're looking at an architecture heavily optimized for high-end gaming workloads.

The RX 70 series weren't terrible for gaming and creative use, but they fell short of what Nvidia released. For this generation, AMD improved rasterization and compute efficiency, completely changed how the company approached and implemented Ray Tracing (RT) and upscaling with Machine Learning (ML). There are also some multimedia improvements for both gamers and creators, though enhanced bandwidth efficiency for all workloads should allow AMD cards to be used in a variety of scenarios.

RDNA 4 includes 3rd-gen RT cores, doubling the ray intersection rates, improving Bounding Volume Hierarchy (BVH) compression, and accelerating ray traversal and shading and oriented bounding boxes. What all this means is that each RT core is ready to handle heavier workloads with modern games such as Cyberpunk 2077, which has essentially become a benchmark for graphics cards at this point. Such tasks were incredibly demanding on older AMD RX hardware.