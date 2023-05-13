Playing a game on your new Asus ROG Ally and want to capture your gameplay? Since the Asus ROG Ally is powered by Windows 11, you can easily record what's happening on your screen. Windows has built-in tools for screen recording, and you also can download a third-party app that can do the same.

Of course, we've yet to try the ROG Ally, but when we get our hands on one, we'll update this tutorial with more information on how you can use the handheld's specific buttons and shortcuts to screen record. For now, though, we'll focus on the ways you can record your screen using software or in-built tools on Windows on this new Steam Deck alternative.

A pre-requisite: Summon the on-screen keyboard when you don't have a physical one

A lot of the methods we're about to discuss involve using shortcuts on a physical keyboard. Of course, since the ROG Ally is a handheld, this isn't always feasible. It's why we suggest using the device's virtual keyboard to follow these commands. In most cases, the virtual keyboard will show on the screen when you touch it, but if it doesn't, you can force it to appear with a shortcut on your taskbar. Here's how.

Long-press on the taskbar with your finger, and choose Taskbar settings. Choose Touch keyboard. Select Always to always show the icon for the keyboard in the Taskbar.

Now, when you want to use the shortcuts we're about to mention, you can swipe up to bring up the full Windows taskbar, then choose the keyboard icon next to the clock. When the keyboard is open, press on the settings gear at the top of the keyboard, select Keyboard layout, and then pick Traditional.

All the methods on how to record your screen on the Asus ROG Ally in Windows

There are a few ways to record your screen in Windows 11 on the Asus ROG Ally. You can use the built-in Xbox Game Bar, the Snipping Tool, or a program like ShareX. We have the full details in a dedicated screen recording guide, but we've also condensed things for you below.

Using the Xbox Game Bar: Xbox Game Bar will only record a specific app and not your full screen. Press the Windows Key + G together on your keyboard, then, look for the start recording button inside the capture widget (it's a circle inside a circle). Tap it. You also can toggle your microphone on or off with the icons that show up once the recording starts. When finished, stop the recording with the stop button in the pop-up window. The recording will save to your Videos folder. Use Windows key + Alt + R: Pressing this shortcut will start recording without opening the Xbox Game Bar. Use the snipping tool: The snipping tool records whatever you select. Press Windows Key + Shift + S on your keyboard to trigger the snipping tool. Then, choose the camera icon on the top to record. Choose New and start recording. Note you might have to minimize your game and then bring it back up after you start the recording to do this. Recordings will save in your Screenshots folder in Pictures. Use ShareX: ShareX is a third-party screen recording program that lets you set up shortcuts to record. Once installed, you can select a hotkey and assign it to a button on your Asus ROG Ally to start recording.

We'll do our best to keep this guide updated with ways on how you can record the screen on the Asus ROG Ally. But for now, those are four ways you can capture your favorite in-game moments. While we're at it, we also suggest checking out our other Asus ROG Ally content. We collected some of the best cases for the Asus ROG Ally that you can buy, too.