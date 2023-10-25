The Legion Go is Lenovo's first entry in the handheld gaming scene. It rivals the likes of the Asus ROG Ally and is a front-runner to become one of the best Steam Deck alternatives on the market when it releases. With the device's larger screen, higher storage capacity, unique control system, and included high-quality case for better portability, the Lenovo Legion Go will have you gaming on the go in no time. Although users will have to wait to get their hands on the device, luckily, the steps for recording videos are the same as for Windows 11. So, if you're looking to record your footage on the Legion Go when it releases, follow the guide below.

Why would you need to record your screen?

Screen recording applications are important for many users and businesses because they capture game footage, create tutorials, share information on joint projects, and create time-lapse videos. On the Lenovo Legion Go, gaming would be the most common reason to record your screen. YouTube and Twitch have made live-streaming and uploading gameplay footage so intuitive that it has become a popular hobby for some and an outright business for others.

Do you need to download a third-party screen recorder?

Not necessarily. The Lenovo Legion Go uses Windows 11 but with a new proprietary interface overlay called Legion Space, which allows use of the side controllers to navigate the device. Windows 11 brings the Legion Go many features and compatibility options, including access to the Xbox Game Bar and live features, PlayStation and Xbox controller compatibility, Bluetooth for headphones or a keyboard and mouse, and access to software and programs only available for computers.

Because the Legion Go can use the Xbox Game Bar, which has an easy-to-use record function, it is accessible at the click of a button and is very easy to navigate; you can record video without other software. The Xbox Game Bar screen recorder offers 1080p at 60FPS video as standard and includes a performance tab that shows GPU and CPU usage. Downloading a third-party screen recorder isn't necessary for most people. An alternate screen recorder would only be necessary for fine-tuning video settings.

How to record your screen using the Xbox Game Bar

If you want to record your screen using a built-in screen recorder, luckily, you have Xbox Game Bar at your service, so let's begin.

Navigate to the Windows menu or use the search bar to find the Xbox Game Bar. The Xbox Game Bar should appear at the top of your screen with a few icons. 2 Images Close Click on the Audio tab to select which audio device you would like to use. You can also mute devices if needed. Click on the Performance tab to view your device's GPU and CPU usage while gaming. 2 Images Close Click on the Capture tab to take photos, capture videos, and record audio. For the record button to become available, you'll need to open the application you'd like to record. 2 Images Close Now, you can click the Record icon in the capture tab. The recording will start when a small pop-up appears in the top right of your screen. 2 Images Close

How to record your screen using OBS Studio

If you want to install a third-party screen recorder, your best bet is OBS Studio. Below, we’ll cover how to download, install, and record using the software.

Open your web browser and search for OBS Studio. Once on the main page, click Windows, and your download will start. 2 Images Close After you have installed OBS Studio, click Finish or open the application on your desktop. Once the application is open, click Add Source in the Sources tab. 2 Images Close Click on Display Capture or Game Capture. Rename your source and click OK. 2 Images Close Choose which display you would like to use and click OK. Click on the Start Recording button. 2 Images Close

What screen recorder is best for you?

It's important to consider how much of your device's resources will be required for operation. Programs like Xbox Game Bar use very few resources when capturing footage on a Windows device because it's built-in. OBS Studio and other recording applications that offer more features can be more resource-intensive, so if you push the device's graphics settings, the screen recorder may drop the frame rate or cause game lag.

This doesn't mean you should be denied all the bells and whistles of third-party screen recorders. Using OBS Studio and other screen recorders on less graphically intensive games will still have great outcomes. With that being said, the Lenovo Legion Go is set to make waves in the handheld gaming scene, and now you can join in and record footage to share with others.