If you're getting started in the Linux world, then you've probably considered giving Ubuntu a go... or you might even be using it now. There are a lot of tasks you may need to re-learn if you're using Ubuntu for the first time, and some of the basics are probably included in that. Things like removing files and folders may be confusing, and this is how you can remove a directory in Ubuntu, using both the GUI and the Terminal.

How to remove a directory on Ubuntu using the terminal

The terminal doesn't have to be scary

If you want to remove a folder on Ubuntu using the Terminal, it's fairly easy to do.

Open the Terminal by searching for it in your application list or press Ctrl+Alt+T Type cd to view your current folder Use cd to navigate to the folder that contains the directory you want to remove. You can find this by viewing the properties of the directory you want to delete. cd /home/adam/Documents After you have used cd to navigate to the folder and the folder contains other files, type: rm -r directory Be careful using this command, as it will recursively delete the contents of the directory as well. In other words, everything underneath it will be gone, too. If you want to delete an empty folder, type rmdir directory

That's all you need to do, but if you want to remove a directory using the GUI, then it's even easier.

How to remove a directory on Ubuntu using the GUI

Ubuntu's default file manager is Nautilus

To delete a directory in Ubuntu is really easy!

Open Nautilus, called Files in your applications list Navigate to the folder containing what you want to delete Right-click the directory that you want to delete and click Move to Trash

Once done, your folder will have moved to the trash. This is a safer, easier way to delete directories on Ubuntu, as you'll be able to restore it from your trash at any time. Using the rm or rmdir commands, you won't be able to, as it deletes them permanently.