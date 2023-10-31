The taskbar on a Windows PC is one of the most convenient places to house applications you use often. However, the size of your screen will dictate how many apps you can see on the taskbar, which can become a problem, especially on smaller laptops. Plus, if you've recently purchased a new computer, the taskbar is likely already filled with unneeded programs.

To keep your screen uncluttered and your favorite apps accessible, it's a good idea to remove icons that you don't use regularly. This way, there's room for more important apps and settings. If you're ready to tidy up your Windows 11 taskbar, you can remove icons with a few simple steps.

How to remove application icons from the taskbar in Windows 11

Removing icons from the taskbar in Windows 11 is very straightforward. With a right click and a selection from the drop-down menu, you'll be on your way. Here's how:

Locate the icon you want to remove on the taskbar. Right-click the icon you wish to remove. Select Unpin from taskbar from the dropdown menu.

How to remove notification and system icons from the taskbar

To the far right of the taskbar you'll see the system tray. This is where you can access the clock and other system settings, such as volume and internet connectivity. You can customize what shows up in the system tray by adding and removing icons with these simple steps:

Right-click on an empty space in the taskbar. Select Taskbar settings from the dropdown menu. Scroll down to System tray icons. In the first section, you can enable or disable icons like the virtual keyboard. Proceed to the Hidden icon menu and add or remove icons with the toggle switch. Exit out of the Settings menu when you're done.

How to remove Windows icons from the taskbar

Besides adding and removing icons, there are other ways to customize what lives on the taskbar. You can add and remove everything from widgets to the search bar. Unlike app icons, you can't modify them directly from the taskbar. Instead, these changes are made in the Settings menu​​​​​.

Right-click on an empty area of the taskbar. Click Taskbar settings from the dropdown menu. Modify whether Widgets, the Search bar, Chat, or Task View show up in the taskbar. Exit the Settings menu when you are finished.

Keeping your taskbar clean

Most people like to keep their taskbar clean since it's visible even when an app is open, and it allows you to quickly locate and open your most used programs. If you are having a hard time figuring out what to remove, consider relocating some programs to the desktop. Storing icons on the desktop keeps them nearby without clogging up the limited space in your taskbar. If you go to one often, you can always move it back to the taskbar. Lastly, you can move the taskbar entirely if you don't like it at the bottom of the screen.