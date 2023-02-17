When it comes to photo editing, the one task everyone hates is removing a background from an image. It’s annoying, it can be difficult to do without the right tools, and most of us can't justify paying for professional tools like Photoshop when all we want is a simple background remover. Thankfully, there are tools like TinyWow out there that will do this for us.

Why use TinyWow to remove your photo backgrounds

Unlike many similar online tools, using TinyWow is actually free, so there's no risk in trying it out. And since TinyWow is an online tool, you don’t even need to install the software on your device. Not only will downloading and installing random tools clutter your computer, but they can be a security risk since you can never be absolutely sure they won't carry malware.

There are some risks with using an online-based tool like TinyWow since you're operating on a third-party server. However, TinyWow’s privacy policy states that all files are deleted from its servers within an hour of completing the processing. On top of that, you can delete the files from the server manually, giving you some extra peace of mind.

How to remove photo backgrounds with TinyWow

TinyWow has loads of useful tools you can use, but this one has to be one of the coolest in its arsenal (and one we use a lot at XDA). The background removal process is automated, so you only have to upload the picture and let the app do its thing.

Here’s what you have to do:

Load TinyWow’s Remove the Background From an Image tool. You can click on the Upload from PC or Mobile button or just take the easy route of dragging and dropping any files you want to adjust. There’s another button on the page called My Files that allows you to view previously-processed files. It’s also the place where you can delete your files from the TinyWow servers. Confirm you’re not a robot by checking the reCaptcha box. Once that’s done, TinyWow will work to remove the background from your image. As long as the image features a fairly clear contrast between the person/pet and the background, you’ll get great results. Check out how it did on this cat picture we got from Unsplash. When the results come through, you can choose to download the file as it is, with a transparent background, or to get creative. You can choose a solid background color to add to your picture or add a background image from your computer. We chose the latter and got a fun cat on a field picture. Tap the download button, and you get the option to save the image to your device or a drive (the latter requires you to sign in to Google Drive). You can also return to editing the file some more, or you can send the picture to another tool. You can resize the image, compress the image size, create a round image, crop it, or turn it to black and white. What you do next is completely up to you.

Fast and easy with TinyWow

Using TinyWow is super easy, and the results are more than enough for many people. Hopefully, we’ve helped make things easier by introducing you to this image background remover and answering any questions you may have about the entire process.

Head over to TinyWow's website to get started with this and many other great tools — all for free!