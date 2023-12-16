Linux is a great open-source operating system that comes in many different flavors and distributions. It's designed to run on all kinds of hardware, which is why many users tend to dual-boot a Linux flavor like Ubuntu or Linux Mint alongside Windows 11. Unfortunately, however, if you change your mind about Linux and want to get rid of it, there's no easy way to remove Linux from a dual boot setup.

There's no magical uninstaller that will reclaim your disk space. You'll have to go through a few extra steps and rebuild your bootloader to go back to running just Windows on your PC. Don't worry though, we have your back with a look at how to remove Linux from a dual boot.

Backup all of your files from your Linux installation before proceeding. Removing Linux from dual boot will result in data loss. You'll also need a Windows recovery drive, or create one for later to rebuild your bootloader.

Step 1: Create a Windows 11 recovery drive

Before doing anything, you'll want to boot into Windows 11 or Windows 10. Once booted into your Windows install, we're going to create a recovery drive that we can boot from later on. Windows 11 has a built-in tool that lets you create a recovery driver and installer. We'll need this for later once you remove your Linux partitions.

Plug a USB drive you want to use for recovery into your PC. Open the Windows 11 Start Menu. Search for Recovery Drive. Click the top result for Create a recovery drive. Choose your USB drive. Check the box for Back up system files to the recovery drive. Allow Windows to load the files needed. Choose the USB drive and click Next. Click Create and wait for the installation to complete

Step 2: Move Windows up to the boot order in your BIOS

This next step is highly important. In this step, you're going to have to reprioritize Windows in your boot order. Linux also adds its own bootloader, known as GRUB. We'll want to change a few settings to restore Windows in order. If you can't get to these settings, don't worry, your Windows install is still safe, skip to the final section!

Boot into Windows 11 like you normally would Log out of your account and get to the lock screen. Press the power button, and hold the Shift key, then select Restart. On the recovery screen, go to Troubleshoot > Advanced Options: UEFI Firmware Settings. Close Navigate to the Authentication, Boot, or Security tab in your BIOS. Once in the BIOS, under the Boot menu, drag, and move drive Windows Boot Manager up to be the first boot option. This will make your PC boot right back into Windows, avoiding GRUB and Linux.

If you're still having issues booting into Windows, you can skip to the fix any issues with the Windows bootloader section.

Step 3: Delete the Linux partitions

Next, you can delete any Linux partitions from your Windows PC. You'll know which partitions are Linux, as they might be labeled as Other under the Disk Management tool. Pay attention to the partition size, too, so you're not accidentally deleting a Windows partition. Linux partitions typically won't have a file system and drive letter, and they'll just be labeled as NTFS or FAT.

Open the Windows 11 Start Menu. Search for disk part. Choose the option to create and format hard disk partitions. Once the app opens, find your active Linux partitions using the steps we mentioned above. There will usually be three; one for swap, root, and home. You'll know which is which based on the size you set up during initial installation. Right-click on each one and choose Delete volume. Confirm with Yes. Once all Linux partitions are deleted, right-click on the newly created free space. Click on your main volume and choose Extend, so you can extend to the free space.

You can now reboot your Windows PC. We're going to have to head into the BIOS to change a few settings next.

Step 4: Fix any issues with the Windows bootloader

Still having issues getting into Windows after deleting Linux? No worries. The Windows recovery drive we installed earlier will help.

Insert the USB drive you created into your computer. Some PCs might show a prompt to Select Boot Device or boot from a USB drive. If you see this prompt, press the corresponding key (Esc in our case) to be booted straight into the Windows installer on your USB drive. If not, skip ahead to the next step. While your PC is booting, press the key to boot into the BIOS loading screen. On most PCs, it can be Escape, F1, F2, F8, F10, F11, F12, or Delete. Check with your PC maker to see which key to press. For our example, it's F2. Once in the BIOS, under the Boot menu, drag, or move your USB drive up to be the first boot option. This will make your PC boot from the USB drive right away. Don't worry, you won't need to change this later on, as this is just a USB installer. Press Save and Exit. Or, press the corresponding key for Save and Exit. Reboot from the USB drive. Choose Repair your computer. Choose Troubleshoot. Choose Advanced Options. Choose Command Prompt. Enter the following command and press enter: bootrec.exe /fixmbr

Once the prompt is entered, close the open Command Prompt Window. You can choose Turn off your PC and then remove the connected USB drive from your laptop.

Your PC is now free of Linux

If you followed these steps, your PC should no longer have Linux running. In the future, we do have some advice. For trying out Linux without impacting your Windows 11 or Windows 10 install, you might want to consider running Linux on a virtual machine, instead. It's easy and just takes a few steps and download a program like Oracle VirtualBox. There are a lot fewer headaches, and you'll still get to experience the Linux flavors everyone knows and loves.