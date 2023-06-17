Windows 11 is home to a lot of great apps that help make your great laptop or PC even greater. You get the Microsoft Edge browser, a Mail app, and even apps like Paint and a video editor Clipchamp. To help you better stay connected with your friends, however, Microsoft also bundles a personal version of its own communication app with Windows 11, appropriately named Microsoft Teams. It's not to be confused with the work version of the app, which you can download separately and will see as Microsoft Teams (work or school). You should see that the personal version of the Microsoft Teams app is pinned to your Taskbar as Chat.

But what if you're not using any of these apps or you want to install just one? Removing Teams from your Windows 11 PC just takes a few simple clicks.

You'll have to be an administrator to make these changes. If you're not, you'll have to ask for permission from an IT admin.

How to remove the pre-installed Microsoft Teams chat app

We're starting first with the process of removing the Microsoft Teams chat app, which is the app that's pre-installed on your Windows 11 PC and pinned to the Taskbar. You'll first have to uninstall it from the Windows 11 settings app, then disable the icon in the Taskbar.

Open the Windows 11 Settings app by pressing Windows Key + I on your keyboard. Choose Apps in the sidebar. Choose Installed apps. In the search bar at the top, type in Teams. Click on the Microsoft Teams icon with the gray background. It usually will have an early install date listed on it, and it'll be about 260-300 MB in size. Click on the three dots next to the app. Choose Uninstall. Choose Uninstall again. Next, right-click on the Taskbar. Choose Taskbar settings. Turn the icon for Chat to off.

That's it! Your PC is now free of Microsoft Teams chat. And you should have gained back some space on your Windows install and no longer have the Chat icon in your Taskbar. Sometimes, this app might reinstall itself after a featured Windows 11 update like the Moment 3 Update, but you can also go back and disable it.

How to remove Microsoft Teams on Windows 11: Work or School

Removing Microsoft Teams for work or school is similar to removing the Microsoft Teams Chat app. You just need to visit the Windows 11 settings app to remove it once and for all.

Open the Windows 11 Settings app by pressing Windows Key + I on your keyboard. Choose Apps in the sidebar. Choose Installed apps. In the search bar at the top, type in Teams. Click on the Microsoft Teams icon with the purple background. It should be about 135MB in size. Click on the three dots next to the app. Choose Uninstall. Choose Uninstall again. Wait while your PC removes the app. Once removed, Teams will disappear from the list of apps.

You now have Microsoft Teams removed from your Windows PC, sparing you some space, as well as an extra spot on your Taskbar, in the case of the Teams Chat app. Check out our other Windows 11 guides, like the option to enable the seconds on the Windows 11 clock and how to use Android apps on Windows 11 if you want to further customize your default Windows 11 experience.