Even though the IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023) is a quality Lenovo laptop coming with both Intel and AMD CPUs, it's natural to worry about battery life, too. The more you use your laptop, and the more you charge it, there's a chance that the battery health might decline, and you might get worse battery life than when your laptop was new. Luckily, on the IdeaPad Slim 5, not many of the components are soldered down to the motherboard. This isn't uncommon for a lot of new laptops, and it means, that if you want, you can swap out the battery for a new one.

Of course, you'd have to take safety precautions, purchase a battery from a reputable place, and accept the risks of opening up your laptop. So worry no more, we have a step-by-step look at how you can replace the battery in the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023) right here for you.

What you'll need

As we mentioned to start before you work inside your IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023), you're going to need a few tools. You'll also want to back up your laptop and save your files. We have suggested a toolkit below which has everything you need to open your laptop. We also suggest purchasing an anti-static wrist strap, to protect your laptop from damages that might be caused by static electricity while you're working on it. Of course, the battery itself is needed, and Lenovo usually sells these, but none are listed at the time of writing since the laptop is so new.

iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit This set of tools is perfect for professionals who frequently work with electronics and includes everything you need to open and repair your Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 and other devices. $75 at Amazon

Replacing the battery in the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023)

With everything gathered, it is finally time to replace the battery in the IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023). Make sure you turn the laptop off and then unplug it from power, and unplug any accessories you might have plugged into it. You'll also want to lay the laptop on a flat surface, with the hinge facing away from you. Once all that is done, you can follow these steps.

Take a T5 Torx screwdriver and loosen the nine screws at the bottom of the laptop. There are three on the top, two in the middle, and four on the bottom. Source: Lenovo Insert your prying tool near the hinge and lift it to remove the bottom cover. Attach your anti-static wrist strap to the case of your laptop. Look for the battery cable that's connecting the battery to the motherboard. Using your finger (not any tools) slide the cable out to detach it from the board. Don't pull the cable. Source: Lenovo Remove the four screws that hold the battery in place. Lift the battery off the chassis. Place the new battery in its place, and replace the screws you removed earlier. Plug the cable back into the motherboard. Remove your anti-static wrist strap. Replace the cover, and replace the screws removed earlier.

Once you have put your laptop back together, you should plug your laptop into power and recharge the battery. You should be good to go after this, with a great laptop that has a fresh new battery.