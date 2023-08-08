Laptops these days are faster and more capable than ever, and with most of them, you can expect them to perform well a few years down the line. The big problem with these devices is that many times, the battery starts going out well before the performance gets bad, and you might be tempted to just buy a new one. But with a laptop like the 2023 Lenovo Slim 7i, you can actually replace the battery yourself, so you can get a like-new experience while saving yourself some money.

If you're wondering how, we're here to show you everything you need to know about replacing the battery in the Lenovo Slim 7i (2023).

What you'll need

Before you get started with any procedure like this, there are a few things you might need. First, it's always a good idea to have a backup of your data in case anything goes wrong, so that's something you'll probably want to do beforehand.

Of course, you'll also need some tools. Opening up the Lenovo Slim 7i requires a Torx T5 screwdriver to remove the bottom case, and a Philips screwdriver to remove the screws on the inside. Additionally, a prying tool or spudger can come in handy. And last but not least, to help prevent damage to the computer due to electrostatic discharges, you might want an anti-static wrist strap connected to a metal surface to prevent static electricity from building up.

iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit The iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit includes everything you need to repair all kinds of electronics, including the Lenovo Slim 7i and other laptops, as well as phones and more.

Finally, you'll need the battery itself. Lenovo sells repair parts for its laptops online, though, at writing time, the battery pack doesn't seem to be available. The laptop comes with a 65Wh battery, so you can try your luck at finding a replacement online or from a retailer you trust.

Replacing the battery in the Lenovo Slim 7i

Once you have all the tools you need and the new battery you plan to install, you're ready to get started. Make sure to turn off the laptop completely (don't just close the lid) and unplug any cables and accessories from it. Then lay it upside down on a flat, clean surface and follow these steps:

Use the Torx T5 screwdriver to remove the six screws holding the bottom cover in place. Using a non-conductive prying tool, detach the cover from the base of the laptop, starting around the hinge and making your way around the laptop. Then, remove the cover completely. Source: Lenovo Locate the battery, which takes up the bottom half of the laptop. Disconnect the battery cable from the motherboard. The connection can be found just above the battery, near the center of the laptop. Be careful not to pull on the cable itself, as it can cause damage. Use the Philips screwdriver to remove the two screws holding the battery in place. They can be found above the battery pack. Lift the battery pack from its slot and remove it from the laptop. Source: Lenovo Insert the new battery pack in the same position as the old one and secure it with the two Philips-head screws you removed in step 5. Be careful to avoid overtightening, as it can damage the laptop. Connect the battery cable to the motherboard. Re-attach the bottom cover and secure it with the six Torx screws, being careful to avoid overtightening.

If you followed these steps thoroughly, you should now have the new battery up and running. Before turning on the laptop again, it may be a good idea to let it charge for at least a few minutes, but once that's done, you should be good to go with like-new battery life.

Knowing you can replace the battery later on should assuage some concerns you might have about buying the Lenovo Slim 7i (2023) if you don't already have one. If that's the case, you can buy it below. If you're not totally convinced, maybe check out the best Lenovo laptops in general to see some other fantastic options.