When put up against some of the best laptops you can buy, the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i is definitely a solid option. Featuring 13th-generation Intel CPUs, an RTX 40-series graphics card, and up to a 16-inch 3.2K resolution display, it's an excellent laptop for content creators. But with all those power-hungry components, we understand that battery life might be a concern.

Thankfully, it's possible to upgrade or replace the battery on the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i because the battery isn't soldered to the motherboard, meaning it's accessible. That said, you'll have to purchase a battery from a reputable retailer and accept the warranty risks of opening up your laptop should you want to proceed.

What you'll need

To replace the battery in the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i (2023), you'll need a few things, the most important being the battery. Lenovo sells the battery for the Slim Pro 9i 16-inch online, which costs about $133. As of writing, there are no parts available yet for the 14-inch model, but you can keep your eye out on Lenovo's webpage. You'll also need a toolkit to get inside your laptop. The iFixit Pro Tech option we recommend has everything you need, including an anti-static wrist strap that'll prevent any damage to your device during installation.

iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit This set of tools is perfect for professionals who frequently work with electronics and includes everything you need to open and repair your devices. $75 at Amazon

How to replace the battery in the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i (2023)

Once you have all the materials you need, you can get started. First, turn off your laptop, unplug it from power, and unplug any USB drives or peripherals you might have plugged into the ports. Once that is done, lay the laptop on a flat surface with the hinge facing away from you and proceed with the steps below:

For the 14-inch Lenovo Slim Pro 9i, remove the five Phillips head screws. There are two on the bottom and three on the top. For the 16-inch Lenovo Slim Pro 9i, remove the eight screws. There are three on the left side, three on the right side, one on the top, and one on the bottom. Close Insert your pry tool near the hinge, and then lift it up to remove the bottom cover. Once the cover is off, put on your anti-static wrist strap and attach it to the chassis. Disconnect the battery pack cable from the system board. Use your fingernails and slowly unplug it. Do not pull the cable. On the 14-inch Lenovo Slim Pro 9i, remove the three M2 x L3.5 screws holding the battery pack in place. On the 16-inch Lenovo Slim Pro 9i, remove the five M2 x L5 screws holding the battery in place. Close Lift the battery off the chassis Place the new battery pack in place, and replace the screws. Plug the battery cable back into place on the motherboard. Remove your anti-static wrist strap. Replace the cover, and replace the screws removed earlier.

Once your laptop is back together, you should be all set with your new battery. Be sure to plug your laptop into power and let the battery recharge. Once you confirm it has been charged to 100%, you can unplug your laptop from power and resume using it.